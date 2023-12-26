Fans will remember Elie Youan's remarkable two in two at Tynecastle during the last Edinburgh Derby

It's Edinburgh derby time once again and both Hibs and Hearts will hope the festivities can continue at Easter Road.

Wednesday's fixture will mark the 662nd time the two sides have met and the 337th competitive fixture between them. Hibs and Hearts have one of the fiercest rivalries in the league with the clubs dating back to the 1870s and this week's clash will be no different.

After going two goals up at Tynecastle, Steven Naismith's side suffered a severe concentration laps for two minutes of play and lost points with Elie Youan stepping up to the mark and producing a brilliant brace in under two minutes.

While Montgomery will be hopeful his side doesn't cut it quite so close at Easter Road this time, Naismith and the Jambos will be looking to take revenge and what better place to do it than in the away ground.

Ahead of the second Edinburgh derby of the season, here is the last ten meetings between the two Edinburgh clubs...

Hibs vs Hearts Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery will meet once again at Easter Road

May 2023: Hearts 1-1 Hibs Hot water bottles flew as a goal from Kevin Nisbet equalised Yutaro Oda's opener at Tynecastle.

January 2023: Hibs 0-3 Hearts, FA Cup Lawrence Shankland scored the second of three Hearts goals before being sent off to secure a win for the Jambos at Easter Road.

January 2023: Hearts 3-0 Hibs A Shankland brace and last minute goal from Stephen Humprys saw Hearts reign victorious at Tynecastle