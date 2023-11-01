It's been a tough time of late for Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs in the Scottish Premiership with just four points in the last five fixtures for each side. Sitting in seventh and eighth place, both sides are on 11 points, already 15 points behind leaders Celtic and 10 points behind second-placed Rangers. Between Hearts, Hibs and the Glasgow clubs are St Mirren, Kilmarnock, Dundee and Motherwell.