The 10 most valuable Premiership stars away from Rangers and Celtic - featuring Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen men
With the Glasgow giants out the equation, Hearts and Hibs have some of the Scottish Premiership’s most valuable footballers in their squads.
It's been a tough time of late for Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs in the Scottish Premiership with just four points in the last five fixtures for each side. Sitting in seventh and eighth place, both sides are on 11 points, already 15 points behind leaders Celtic and 10 points behind second-placed Rangers. Between Hearts, Hibs and the Glasgow clubs are St Mirren, Kilmarnock, Dundee and Motherwell.
It's been a disappointing start to the season especially when, on paper, Hearts and Hibs have some of the league's most valuable players. The Edinburgh Evening News looks at the Scottish Premiership's most expensive stars, excluding Rangers and Celtic, with data from Transfermarkt.