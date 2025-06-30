A new chairperson is being sought in Edinburgh

“It was clear from my earliest visits to Tynecastle and my earliest meetings with senior staff that the company, Heart of Midlothian PLC, was, in every sense of the word, 'broken'.” One simple sentence uttered by Ann Budge on 12 May, 2014, conveying the utter chaos she inherited in Gorgie. You may also recall that fateful afternoon by its more colloquial title: Budgement Day.

Hearts changed forever with the arrival of the local businesswoman who saved them from liquidation and reshaped their future. Budge announced she is to step down as chairwoman this December after years of service and a lasting legacy. From Hearts fan, to saviour, to owner, to chairwoman and now back to fan, one presumes. She will retain a seat on the club’s board through her shareholding but this year’s AGM will effectively be the 77-year-old’s last act at Tynecastle Park.

Criticism from some fans has never been far since it was first announced that Budge would put up £2.5m of her own money to pay for a Creditors’ Voluntary Arrangement back in 2014. It is the only legal way to exit administration and, for Hearts, it was the route out of near-financial ruin caused by previous owner Vladimir Romanov. She was not obliged to get involved but believed that a long-term plan to gain control and then pass the club to the fan group Foundation of Hearts - in return for repayment - was the future in Gorgie. It showed a kind, community-spirited side to a rich IT expert who clearly had a harder core when necessary.

Budge came in and appointed Craig Levein director of football. That brought more condemnation from certain quarters. There were sweeping changes as the Hearts found themselves relegated to the Scottish Championship at the end of season 2013/14 because their lapse into administration triggered a 15-point deduction. Gary Locke, despite a valiant effort, was brutally released from his duties as manager along with several senior players on Budgement Day. Replacement Robbie Neilson won the title and promotion in record fashion in 2015, and Budge then properly began accelerating Project Tynecastle.

She oversaw a return to European football, record season-ticket sales, revamped commercial and sponsorship, and generally left the football side to Levein. She appointed him manager in 2017 and later admitted it was a mistake to let him continue in the role too long when results and performances suffered. She paid the price when Hearts were controversially demoted in 2020 following the Covid 19 outbreak. Many supporters turned on her as a result.

By then, Budge had overseen the physical transformation of Tynecastle with a new main stand. Romanov tried and failed to build one. Budge got it done, overcoming planning hurdles and negotiating with City of Edinburgh Council until Hearts got their way. Again, criticism arrived as she enlisted a family member to do the work through JB Contracts. The initial budget was £12m. The final costs exceeded £22m. There would later be an on-site hotel which is said to earn Hearts a seven-figure yearly income.

Inside that stand, fans responded as results improved again after Budge’s decision to re-appoint Neilson to guide Hearts out of the Championship for a second time. That was done with minimum fuss, and the following year came guaranteed European group-stage football accompanied by a £5m-plus reward. Supporters were ecstatic and partied from St Gallen to Istanbul via Riga and Florence - although Budge’s determination to stamp out any anti-social behaviour and pyrotechnic displays once more made her a target for flak.

She enjoyed many afternoons in the Tynecastle directors box cheering and celebrating as Hearts hit the heights. They sampled UEFA Conference League football again in 2024 and pocketed another £5m-plus. Yet there were also some horrid moments when individuals turned their anger on her after disappointing results. Undeterred, she continued with projects including improving the club’s academy, investing in the Hearts Women’s team, installing a museum and creating the Maroon Mile to keep Hearts in touch with their history. Don’t forget her friendship with major benefactor James Anderson, who contributed heavily towards £30m of donations to the club since 2017.

Budge is now stepping back with Tony Bloom’s £9.86m of fresh investment in place and another new chapter due to be written in the west of Edinburgh. Although some feel she stayed as figurehead too long, the Budge era should be remembered fondly. The outgoing chair made mistakes, wasn’t perfect, and was never going to please every single individual in any case. But she leaves a two-fold legacy at Hearts.

That main stand is the physical representation of Budge’s work and will be there for decades to come as a reminder. Even more importantly, she stuck to her promise. On 30 August, 2021, Ann Budge handed control of Heart of Midlothian FC to Foundation of Hearts, who now own the club on behalf of supporters. Hearts became the biggest fan-owned club in British football. Their future is safeguarded as a result of her foresight and commitment. For that, she deserves to be remembered with eternal thanks.

