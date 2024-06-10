Clubs with players involved in Germany will be compensated

Three Scottish Premiership clubs stand to earn tidy six-figure sums as a result of their players’ involvement with Scotland at the European Championship. Hearts, Celtic and Motherwell are all represented in the national squad, and all three will receive payouts for each player as part of UEFA’s club compensation scheme.

Goalkeeper Zander Clark and striker Lawrence Shankland are the Tynecastle Park selections in Steve Clarke’s final 26-man group for Euro 2024. Celtic have four men in the squad - defenders Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor, midfielder Callum McGregor, plus winger James Forrest. Goalkeeper Liam Kelly is the sole Motherwell representative.

Scotland open the tournament in Munich this Friday against hosts Germany. They then face Switzerland on 19 June and Hungary on 23 June to complete their Group A fixtures. Regardless whether players take the field for not, UEFA will pay their clubs compensation.

The governing body have raised payments for this year’s tournament following the last European Championship. UEFA said: “The amount secured for the release of players to the Euro 2024 final tournament will be increased from €130m to €140m.” That equates to £118m in total being dispensed to clubs around the world whose players are heading to Germany.

The amount per player is broken down to around £140,000 for the duration of the group stage. Therefore, Hearts are set to receive £280,000 for Clark and Shankland, while Celtic will get £560,000 for Ralston, Taylor, McGregor and Forrest. After recently signing a new short-term deal with Motherwell, Kelly’s international commitment this month will earn the Fir Park side £140,000. He will still join a new club for next season, with Rangers favourites for his signature.

The figures above would increase should Scotland make history and progress to the Euro 2024 knockout phase for the first time. Clarke is determined to achieve something no other Scottish side has ever managed at a major tournament, and several Premiership players are poised to take part.