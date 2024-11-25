New Tynecastle sporting director started work on Monday

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley admits there is a list of things he wants to discuss with the club’s new sporting director Graeme Jones. After leaving his position as performance director at the Scottish Football Association, Jones officially began work at Riccarton today [Monday].

He had been operating in his SFA role whilst also dipping a toe into Hearts matters with the association’s blessing in recent weeks. He will work closely with Critchley on various levels but also oversee other departments at the Edinburgh club, including the youth academy, women’s teams and sports science. Critchley is keen to develop a strong relationship ahead of the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've spoken to Graeme many times at length, whether that's on the phone or WhatsApp or face-to-face,” said Critchley, who was appointed in Gorgie last month. “But also he's had his job to do as well and he's been busy with the last few international camps. He has been trying to be as respectful as possible of his position and his role.

“I've got so many things that I want to talk to him about and I'm sure that's the same for Graeme as well. I only spoke to him the other day but it's going to be good for me and the football club that he's now in full-time. I'll try not to bombard him with too much too soon.”

Whilst some managers are not keen to work beneath a sporting director, Critchley stressed he has no qualms. “I think I have had that before,” he remarked. “As long as you're aligned in the way that you think and you see the club moving forward.

“You want to have a close relationship, a working relationship, a personal relationship where you have the honest, challenging, tough conversations - but also you know that you're there to support each other because ultimately we're all there for the same benefit which is to make this football club better. I know Graeme is passionate about his role and what he wants to do and I’m similar. So I think that's a good starting point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts are keen to sign a striker during January but also want to move some high-earning players on if possible. Critchley is reluctant to put a figure on how many new recruits might arrive. “I wouldn't put a figure on that. I'd say we've got a big squad here at the moment so my problem is having to leave players out. That's been a tough time,” he said.

“January is a few weeks away. Will we look to strengthen the squad? Possibly, but also my focus at the moment is still working with the players inside the building - developing them and helping them to understand how we want to play. January will take care of itself when we get there. I think we've got about 500 games before January.”

Critchley is keen to work with a slightly smaller squad, although the number of exits will not necessarily dictate the number of new signings. “No I don't think so. You want a squad that's manageable,” he said. “You want a squad that is competitive and I think it's important that they all feel as though the opportunity is there for them to play. We have also got to provide a pathway for our younger players as well. Just having the right amount of players is important and we'll see in January what happens with ins and outs.”