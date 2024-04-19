There are now just a few weeks remaining in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season and many fans and pundits alike are beginning to put together their best performing team of the season.
A number of players in the fullback area will be vying for a place in the Team of the Season and it could prove to be a hugely competitive area with standout performers from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs all impressing.
With that in mind we take a look at the top 10 performing fullbacks this season, based on data gathered by a number of experts at WhoScored.com.
Each player is ranked based on the metric of their average rating throughout the campaign so consistent high-level performances are key in this list.
Hearts star Stephen Kingsley benefits from his versatility as he features in both the centre back and full back list, but can you guess the remaining nine players?
