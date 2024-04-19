There are now just a few weeks remaining in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season and many fans and pundits alike are beginning to put together their best performing team of the season.

A number of players in the fullback area will be vying for a place in the Team of the Season and it could prove to be a hugely competitive area with standout performers from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs all impressing.

With that in mind we take a look at the top 10 performing fullbacks this season, based on data gathered by a number of experts at WhoScored.com.

Each player is ranked based on the metric of their average rating throughout the campaign so consistent high-level performances are key in this list.