Three Hearts players emerge as central to the club's aims for the rest of the season

Alan Forrest (left) and Alex Lowry (right) are becoming more influential for Hearts. Pic: SNS

At times Hearts required intervention to ignite them this season; a talismanic force who could weave some sorcery or inject energy to drive them towards the opposition goal. Recent matches suggest three players are emerging with considerable influence who could have a major bearing on the club's fortunes between now and next May.

Winger Alan Forrest and midfielder Alex Lowry scored and created goals in wins over Kilmarnock and Ross County, plus the draw with Hibs before the international break. Out of nowhere, they have become central figures in head coach Steven Naismith's team. Behind them, Cammy Devlin is now an automatic starter in midfield due to his industrious displays this term.

Lowry's substitution after 62 minutes of Saturday's Edinburgh derby preceded Elie Youan's goals for Hibs on 66 and 68 minutes. He had roamed around freely in the attacking midfield zone to devastating effect until then. If the withdrawal of the on-loan Rangers player perplexed some Hearts fans, the explanation at full-time was that he was fatigued. "I think anyone who was watching could see he was [tired],” said Naismith after replacing him with Beni Baningime.

Lowry and Forrest are on similar trajectories right now. Both found themselves out of the starting line-up earlier in the campaign and needed to up their game. Lowry's work rate off the ball is already significantly better and he is currently on international duty with Scotland Under-21s. Forrest's more direct approach is leading to goals like Saturday's beauty from 22 yards.

"Over the last couple of weeks, they have been really important," Naismith told the Evening News. "The games we play require different players and different moments. They have been patient and worked really hard. Both of them have real quality. Alan's goal is brilliant on Saturday. Great quality and a great finish.

"The biggest thing Alex needs is decision-making and I thought for large parts of the Hibs game it was really good. I'm pleased with them and that's why we brought them to the club. We want to keep them and improve them because we know they can be assets."

Devlin's consistency has not been in question this term. He always presses opponents and hustles people to the point of panic, but his use of the ball and positional sense have also improved. One weakness is discipline. He has been cautioned in seven of 12 appearances so far.

Australia's decision to leave the tenacious 25-year-old out of their squad for this international break caused surprise at Riccarton. "I'm disappointed for him because he has been very good this season. He desperately wants to be involved with Australia. He loves that environment, loves going away with his country. He will strive to make the next few squads," said Naismith.