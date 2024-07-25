Toby Sibbick has joined Wigan | SNS Group

Sibbick has left Hearts to seal a Wigan transfer.

Toby Sibbick says conversations with a former Hearts star formed part of his Wigan transfer decision.

After two-and-a-half years in maroon - having previously joined the club on loan from Barnsley in 2020 - the defender has left Gorgie for the Latics after an undisclosed fee was agreed. Sibbick was a fan favourite at Hearts for reasons including his signature moment at the club, a goal against Hibs in a 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Easter Road.

Now reflecting on his decision to make his move to join Shaun Maloney’s Wigan deal, he admits ex-Hearts and Wigan forward Stephen Humphrys was a man he consulted on the switch. Sibbick said on the Wigan move to club media: “I am happy to be here.

“It’s been a long time coming. I spoke to the manager two weeks ago and I can’t wait to get started. My agent gave me a call and said they are determined to bring me here.

“Speaking to Humps as well when was on loan at Hearts, he had nothing but good things to say about the club. Even when this was in the works I was asking him questions and he had nothing but good things to say.”

Discussing Hearts, Sibbick added: “I think it was up and down. I had some really good points and some really low points. I think at the end of the day it’s football. I am grateful for my time there and I learned a lot about myself. I have got lifelong memories and made good friends there and I am sure we will stay in touch.”

Maloney said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Toby to our Football Club. Toby is a defender who can play in any central position within the back four and in any of the back three positions. I have admired Toby for a long time, and he’s impressed me with his journey in the EFL and Scottish Premiership so far.

"He is a very intelligent footballer who fits the profile we have been looking for. In possession, he has qualities and is an extremely aggressive defender. I am really looking forward to working closely with Toby, and I wish him the best of luck at our Football Club."