The Brighton & Hove Albion chairman is seeking a deal to become a minority shareholder in Hearts that would come with a investment up to £10 million in the club.

Hearts and Tony Bloom are now one major step closer to securing a deal that will see the English businessman invest up to £10 million in the club and become a minority shareholder at Tynecastle.

It comes after the Foundation of Hearts Annual General Meeting, which took place today at Tynecaslte following Heart of Midlothian FC’s own AGM, where a resolution to amend the organisation's articles of association was passed having met the required 90 percent plus vote. Essentially, that means that Bloom will be able to buy the shares required for the club to secure his investment.

The club and Mr Bloom are still in discussions regarding the finer details of any potential deal but both Jambos’ Chairwoman Ann Budge and Chief Executive Officer Andrew McKinlay confirmed at today’s Hearts AGM that discussions so far between the parties concerned had been positive. Any deal will still need to be approved by both the club and by the Foundation of Hearts before being completed.

The Edinburgh Evening News first broke the news of Bloom’s potential £10 million plus investment back in September and since then the club have struck a deal with Jamestown Analytics, Bloom’s company, to use their technology in identifying player targets to strengthen the first team. The analytics also played a key part in identifying current head coach Neil Critchley as their preferred candidate following Steven Naismith’s departure.

CEO McKinlay described Jamestown as having the potential to be ‘game changing’ in the club’s future. He said: “Game changing in that context to me is a genuine opportunity to compete with the teams above us in Scotland.

“I think as I said in the AGM, I've been very reluctant to say that up until some of my colleagues have said it and I was criticised when I first came into the club by saying I want to get back to being the third team in Scotland and that I was criticised for showing a lack of ambition.

“The reason I had that view was maybe it was my background, my head led my heart and I just felt the financial disparity is just almost impossible in the same way as you look at Celtic and the Champions League. We've all got our levels in the game and it tends to follow finances. But then you look, so what else can we do? What can we do to challenge those top two teams?

“When you look around, there's various examples in Europe, not just Jamestown but others, but Jamestown are probably the real gold standard of this example and they've shown that by what they've done at other clubs and Union is probably the best one for people to go away and look at when they took over. Not only were they not in one of the top teams in Belgium, they were in the second tier and by season three or four they were challenging for the title.

“If it wasn't for the quite weird Belgian system, which I'm sure some of you know about where you half your points, we think we're crazy in Scotland, so where you half your points after the split, Union would have won the league. So that's the game, I genuinely, and I think I said earlier on, finishing second, I want to do that on the basis that we've been good, not on the basis that maybe one of the other teams above us have been bad. And then genuinely, and that's not going to happen overnight, but genuinely I think with the use of their technology, using our finances wisely, being as smart as we can be, I genuinely think we could challenge in Scotland.”