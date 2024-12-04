A round-up of headlines from Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs are gearing up for a crucial weekend of football at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Jambos, who earned a hard-fought draw at title chasing Aberdeen, will look to climb off the foot of the table when they play host to Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hibs after their commanding 3-0 victory over Motherwell, face arguably their biggest challenge of the season as they make the trip to Parkhead to take on reigning champions Celtic.

Ahead of a crucial round of fixtures, the Edinburgh Evening News has rounded up all the key talking points from around the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen dealt major blow in build-up to Celtic showdown

Scottish Premiership title hopefuls Aberdeen will be without goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov for the remainder of the calendar year due to injury.

The Bulgarian international was replaced by Ross Doohan at half-time during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Hearts with a hamstring problem which is expected to keep him out for a minimum of six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old, who arrived from St Johnstone in June, has recorded seven clean sheets since arriving at Pittodrie, but will play no part in the team’s upcoming top of the table showdown against champions Celtic.

“He has been really good but we have a squad and we have to find solutions and stay positive,” said Jimmy Thelin. “Ross came in the last game and did really well and we are confident he is going to do a good job for us.”

Aberdeen, having played a game more, trail leaders Celtic by four points heading into tonight’s match.

Motherwell summer signing ruled out for the season

Motherwell striker Zach Robinson is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign after sustaining a serious injury in his side’s 3-0 defeat at home to Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson was brought on to the pitch as a second half substitute during last weekend’s contest at Fir Park and is reported to have suffered a ruptured achilles during training in midweek.

He will be out for a considerable period of time, including the rest of this season.

“This is a real blow,” manager Stuart Kettlewell told the Motherwell club website. “We have been working to get players back to fitness, which has been going well, but to then be dealt this news, it’s gutting. We now have seven players unavailable which is far from ideal.

“We were just going through team shape for Wednesday’s game at walking pace, and Zach went down as he went for the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With no signs beforehand of an upcoming injury, it’s disappointing all round. Most importantly, the player needs to be looked after. We have a great medical team here and all the players and staff will support him through this period.”