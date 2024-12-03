Celtic hit with costly UEFA punishment as Premier League boss gives clear demand amid Rangers interest
Hibs lifted themselves off the foot of the Scottish Premiership table with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Motherwell at Fir Park.
The Cabbage were treated to goals from Junior Hoilett, Mykola Kuharevich and Josh Campbell in a game which arguably marked the best performance of the David Gray era.
“I thought the players were excellent. You don’t always get what you deserve in football but we did today.” said Gray.
Elsewhere in the capital, Hearts ended their four game losing streak to earn a hard fought 1-1 draw at home to title hopefuls Aberdeen.
The Jambos produced an encouraging performance, which saw them register 16 shots at goal, 53 percent possession and nine corners, but continued to lack a sense of clinicality in the final third.
Hearts enter this weekend’s clash with Dundee in desperate need of a strong performance and a victory in front of the Tynecastle faithful, while Hibs face the unenviable task of trying to topple league leaders Celtic at Parkhead.
Ahead of a crucial round of Premiership action, Edinburgh Evening News rounds up the key headlines from the Scottish Premiership.
Celtic feel the full force of UEFA in latest punishment
Scottish champions Celtic have been hit with a massive £22,500 fine by UEFA after their recent victory over RB Leipzig.
The Hoops have been hit in the pocket over the blocking of public passage ways and an invasion on the pitch, which takes their overall tally to £200,000 over the last two seasons, according to the Daily Record.
The club have also been issued a further warning from the over two incidents from their draw with Atalanta in Bergamo. That warning stems over the late kick-off towards both the club and Brendan Rodgers.
Everton manager responds to Nathan Patterson speculation
Everton boss Sean Dyche has responded defiantly to claims linking his right-back Nathan Patterson with a stunning return to Rangers in the January transfer window.
The Light Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-time Scottish international as a replacement for Neraysho Kasanwirjo, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season through injury.
Patterson has played 39 times for Everton since arriving from Ibrox but his progress in recent months has been heavily hampered by injury.
However, he did make his comeback off the bench in a brief cameo during a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.
When questioned about Patterson’s future, a disgruntled Sean Dyche commented: “Who’s reporting?”
"Who? Tell me. Who? Name them. Oh online, okay, must be right then.
“Yeah, we will decide what happens with the players here.”