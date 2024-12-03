A round-up of key Scottish Premiership headlines as Hearts and Hibs look ahead to a crucial weekend of action

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs lifted themselves off the foot of the Scottish Premiership table with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Motherwell at Fir Park.

The Cabbage were treated to goals from Junior Hoilett, Mykola Kuharevich and Josh Campbell in a game which arguably marked the best performance of the David Gray era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the players were excellent. You don’t always get what you deserve in football but we did today.” said Gray.

Elsewhere in the capital, Hearts ended their four game losing streak to earn a hard fought 1-1 draw at home to title hopefuls Aberdeen.

The Jambos produced an encouraging performance, which saw them register 16 shots at goal, 53 percent possession and nine corners, but continued to lack a sense of clinicality in the final third.

Hearts enter this weekend’s clash with Dundee in desperate need of a strong performance and a victory in front of the Tynecastle faithful, while Hibs face the unenviable task of trying to topple league leaders Celtic at Parkhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of a crucial round of Premiership action, Edinburgh Evening News rounds up the key headlines from the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic feel the full force of UEFA in latest punishment

Scottish champions Celtic have been hit with a massive £22,500 fine by UEFA after their recent victory over RB Leipzig.

The Hoops have been hit in the pocket over the blocking of public passage ways and an invasion on the pitch, which takes their overall tally to £200,000 over the last two seasons, according to the Daily Record.

The club have also been issued a further warning from the over two incidents from their draw with Atalanta in Bergamo. That warning stems over the late kick-off towards both the club and Brendan Rodgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton manager responds to Nathan Patterson speculation

Everton boss Sean Dyche has responded defiantly to claims linking his right-back Nathan Patterson with a stunning return to Rangers in the January transfer window.

The Light Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-time Scottish international as a replacement for Neraysho Kasanwirjo, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season through injury.

Patterson has played 39 times for Everton since arriving from Ibrox but his progress in recent months has been heavily hampered by injury.

However, he did make his comeback off the bench in a brief cameo during a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When questioned about Patterson’s future, a disgruntled Sean Dyche commented: “Who’s reporting?”

"Who? Tell me. Who? Name them. Oh online, okay, must be right then.

“Yeah, we will decide what happens with the players here.”