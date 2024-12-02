Midfielder was visibly upset after being targeted at Easter Road

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Doyle-Hayes has been urged to silence the critical Hibs fans who targeted him on his most recent Easter Road appearance. And gaffer David Gray hopes the majority of supporters understand just how hard the Irishman has been working to get back into the first team.

Long-term injury absentee Doyle-Hayes was visibly angered after a punter shouted at him as he returned to the technical area after a warm-up in last Tuesday night’s crazy 3-3 draw with Aberdeen. Gray, who revealed that the former St Mirren player had seen his slow return to action disrupted by a recent personal issue, understands why Doyle-Hayes was so upset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirming that the 25-year-old remains very much part of his plans, despite playing just seven minutes of competitive first-team football since August of 2023, the rookie head coach addressed the stick directed at his player as he admitted: “I think that's always a challenge. I think that's the nature of the position we find ourselves in as well. You know, the frustration is always there - and people are always quick to react in that way when you're angry.

“But as players, they know that when they sign up to that, you need to respond in the best possible way. And the best possible way to respond is to get on the pitch and to try and let your football do the talking. That would always be the way to do it.

“One thing Jake does do is he's training every day at the moment, which has been good because he has had a tough time with injuries, a bit in and out. But he's consistently training now, which is great. He definitely needs more game time to get him up to speed and hopefully that can come for him sooner rather than later.

“He's had a little issue in his personal life a few weeks ago, which is going to remain private for obvious reasons, but he's absolutely fine. He's fit and available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I think he missed maybe a week or so of training, but he was back on the bench and he's training every single day. So he's very much part of my plans and my thought process moving forward.”

A series of setbacks following ankle surgery, all caused by a training-ground incident back when Lee Johnson was still gaffer, has tested Doyle-Hayes to the limit, physically and mentally. Out of contract at the end of the season, he’s been back on the bench for the past two games – and is desperate to prove himself a useful squad member, at least.

Fellow midfielder Luke Amos, meanwhile, faces a much tougher route back to the match day squad, with Gray stressing the competition for places when asked about the experienced Englishman, handed an 18-month contract when he signed for Hibs back in January. The 27-year-old has started just one game, the 1-0 away defeat to Kelty Hearts in the League Cup, since Gray was handed the manager’s job in the summer.

SIGN UP TO THE HIBS HUB PODCAST ON SPOTIFY OR APPLE

Gray said: “He did pick up an injury, he picked up a problem with his calf, which has niggled at him for a wee while. He is over that now though and he's back in training, has been for a week or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I'm also in a position where this is not just a slight on Luke, but there is a lot of competition for places and a lot of players on the training pitch every day, which is good because then you get competition. You get a lot of competition for places.

“It drives the standard in training. But I can only select 20 players on the matchday squad, and that position is where there's a lot of competition for places.”