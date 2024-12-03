Dermot Gallagher was left bemused by a key decision at Tynecastle over the weekend

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has claimed that Aberdeen were fortunate to end their game at Hearts with 11 players.

Gallagher reviewed the match at Tynecastle as part of Sky Sports’ Ref Watch and highlighted a mistimed tackle from Aberdeen midfielder Jack Milne, which he feels should have been a straight red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident occurred late in the contest at 1-1 and saw Milne catch Hearts’ Beni Baningime with a mistimed challenge after he had already played the ball to his team-mate.

Commenting on proceedings, Gallagher explained: "I think he was [fortunate not to be sent off]. This is not a nice tackle. I think he's caught him with his studs right across the ankle.

"The clue for me is the ball. If you play that [clip] again and I'll show you why I think it's a red card.”

Milne ultimately avoided any caution for the challenge, meaning he will remain available for his side’s upcoming test against Celtic in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallagher added: "What's really interesting about this tackle, and it raises a massive, massive debate, is the player didn't get sanctioned. So, he escapes scot free.

"If the VAR had sent the referee to the screen, him retaining all options, he could've come back, he could've still held his ground and said 'not a red card', although I think it is, but he could've yellow carded him.

"The player got nothing because of how the protocol is set up."

The draw saw Hearts fall to the bottom of the table after local rivals Hibs secured a vital victory against Motherwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also leaves Neil Critchley’s side with a mountain to climb in December in order to rescue the capital side’s stuttering season.

Hearts begin December with a home clash against Dundee before travelling to the Danish capital to face FC Copenhagen in the Europa Conference League.