Tony Bloom’s proposed £9.86m Hearts investment deal is set to be approved overwhelmingly by the club’s supporters. Foundation of Hearts members have been voting on the plans, which need a basic majority of more than 50 per cent to go through. Voting closes at 5pm today and thousands of fans are backing the motion.

The Edinburgh News has learned that the number of votes in favour is currently well in excess of 50 per cent - and may even finish in the 90 per cent bracket this evening. Foundation of Hearts opened a consultation process on 6 May after officially announcing Bloom’s investment proposal. FoH own the Edinburgh club on behalf of supporters and have more than 8,000 subscribers, many of whom are eager to welcome Bloom to Tynecastle Park.

The multi-millionaire British entrepreneur will gain a 29 per cent stake in Hearts in exchange for £9.86m. He would also be entitled to a seat on the club’s board, likely to be taken by one of his associates. He would remain chairman of the English Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion, where he is majority shareholder, and would also retain minority stakes in the Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise and Australian side Melbourne Victory.

Crucially, the Hearts shares obtained by Bloom will be new but will be non-voting shares, meaning he would be unable to vote on club matters. The Foundation's stake in Hearts would be diluted to 53.6 per cent if the deal goes ahead, but FoH would retain 75.5 per cent of the voting rights because Bloom’s shares are non-voting.

The 55-year-old would not be involved in day-to-day operations in Edinburgh but Hearts would have access to his expertise and network of footballing contacts. They are already in partnership with Jamestown Analytics, the sports recruitment and data analysis firm which uses software developed by Bloom’s gambling company, Starlizard.

Bloom is keen to invest in Hearts as an individual, as first revealed by the Edinburgh News last September. His deal does not involve any link or partnership with other clubs. The £9.86m cash sum would increase Hearts’ transfer budget this year, but a portion of the money would be ringfenced for other areas to help grow the club.

Transfer window dealings for Hearts and Tony Bloom

Once voting closes, the next stage is for Hearts to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting for shareholders to officially approve the investment. The Scottish Football Association must also ratify the move and Bloom has already visited Hampden Park to meet senior officials there.

Hearts sporting director Graeme Jones spoke last week about his deadlings with Bloom having visited the Starlizard offices to meet the English businessman. He is intrigued by what impact this deal may have as the summer transfer window opens. “I think he's quite a serious guy,” stated Jones. “What I noticed from Tony is he knew a lot about the club, and he knew a lot about the inner workings of the club and a lot about the direction of where we're looking to go. So, he takes a real interest.

“That's a real positive for me, because if he's taking that interest, then he is serious. Obviously, our partnership and relationship with Jamestown Analytics is a good one, and I hope it's continuing to be a good one. What fruit that can bear from there is exciting to see.

“I've been down to Jamestown and met Tony. My day-to-day dealings is with the guys at Jamestown Analytics, they're obviously in the same building, but it's a really positive relationship that's in place. I really enjoy every day working with them, and again, if Tony's investment comes through and the Foundation of Hearts approve it, then it's a really exciting moment for the club.”

