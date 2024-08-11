Dundee manager Tony Docherty | SNS Group

Hearts were put to the sword against Dundee on Saturday night.

Tony Docherty admits Hearts’ change in formation left him surprised as his Dundee side ran out 3-1 winners versus the Jambos.

After a 0-0 draw and impressive performance against Rangers last weekend, head coach Steven Naismith tweaked the Hearts shape from a back four to a back three. Dundee were 3-0 up at half-time after an out-of-sorts 45 minutes from the Tynecastle side which included Scott Tiffoney and Luke McCowan strikes, plus a Gerald Taylor own goal. Frankie Kent pulled one back but it couldn’t help avoid a first Premiership loss of this campaign.

Dundee boss Docherty expected Hearts to come out the way they did against Rangers in terms of set up but he insists his side were prepared for all outcomes of what they may face. Docherty said: "I was a wee bit surprised because I thought their performance was outstanding last week so we kind of set up this week expecting them to be that.

“We looked at the other situations they could be. We were ready. In terms of the preparation, it was great this week, really, really good. The players need to take credit for that.

“It's easy to put on a game plan, they need to execute that. And I thought we did that to the letter. I thought we showed real organisation, a real mentality, being resolute against the ball.

"The thing that pleased me most was bravery in possession. I had a wee go at them last week because in the first half at Dundee United I didn't think we were brave enough in possession. We were in the second half and we carried that into today and that's what pleased me most."