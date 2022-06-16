Two Championship clubs linked with move for 2021/22 Hearts ace

The 22-year-old impressed at Tynecastle last term on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. Capable of playing at centre-back, left-back or left wing-back, Cochrane was an unflashy yet dependable option as he played 40 games across the course of the campaign, including the Scottish Cup final loss to Rangers.

His form was strong enough to convince Brighton to take up the option of extending his contract by another year, though he is expected to move again this summer.

Football Scotland claims Coventry are looking to bring Cochrane to the Midlands, though QPR are still thought to be leading the chase with ex-Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale familiar with the player as part of the Ibrox coaching staff last term.

Alex Cochrane in action for Hearts during the Scottish Cup final against Rangers. Picture: SNS

Hearts would be keen to re-sign Cochrane if the opportunity presents itself, but believe he is destined for a club in the English Championship.

