Two Hearts fixtures changed

SNS Group

The SPFL have confirmed an alteration

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Hearts Premiership matches have been switched as a result of the club’s Europa League play-off ties later this month. The Edinburgh club will be in European action on Thursday 22 August and Thursday 29 August against either Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih from Ukraine or the Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

Consequently, their league games against Motherwell and Dundee United will be put back 24 hours. Hearts were due to visit Fir Park on Saturday, 24 August, at 3pm. That game will now take place a day later on Sunday, 25 August, at 3pm. Dundee United’s visit to Tynecastle has also moved from Saturday, 31 August, to Sunday, 1 September, at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts enter the Europa League play-off effectively as Scotland’s national cup winners despite the fact the trophy was lifted by Celtic in May. With both Celtic and Rangers involved in the Champions League, Hearts were given the Scottish Cup’s European slot as a result of finishing third in the Premiership.

That means they face one two-legged tie for the right to progress to the new-look league stage of the Europa League. That could earn the club upwards of £6m. Should they lose to either Kryvbas or Plzen, they would drop into the Conference League and potentially earn upwards of £5m.

READ MORE: Key meeting on Thursday as Hearts pursue Salazar signing