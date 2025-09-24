The Premiership boss made a couple of swoops on Hearts in the summer transfer window.

An update has been provided on a Premiership star after serious injury concerns rocked his start to life after Hearts - as one Jambos loanee is praised.

Hearts had an extensive recruitment drive in the summer transfer window that also meant some stars left the club. One of them was Aidan Denholm, who after a spell at Ross County was curtailed due to injury, moved to Premiership newcomers Livingston on a three-year deal. Macaulay Tait also moved to the Lions for a second loan spell, having spent the last second half of last term at Almondvale.

While Tait has thrived, Denholm’s spell at Livingston got off to a horror start, suffering a serious hamstring injury against Kelty Hearts in July. Boss David Martindale has revealed some positive steps in his recovery, as he praised both the midfielder and Tait for their approach to their craft in a big money comparison.

Former Hearts star injury update

"Getting the crutches away is a big one for him. He's hobbling about now, but I'm just delighted to see him without the crutches. Once we get that brace off we'll be a wee bit more cautious because it is the second time it's happened. So it's probably about managing Aidan's expectations. He's a good kid and he'll be trying to get back as soon as possible. But we'll be making sure he comes back as safe as possible.

"Up and down stairs for his lunch, that's about as strenuous as it gets. He'll not take the lift. He wants to put the hard yards on and go up the stairs, he probably sees that as a tiny hurdle overcome. If he uses the lift maybe in his head it's a weakness, which is a good trait to have.

"And do you know what? It's refreshing. I've got a few of these younger ones that are playing football for the correct reasons. Over the years I've seen players who are in it for the wrong reasons. If Aidan or Macaulay Tait were playing football for £100 a week or £10,000 a week, I don't think their personalities would be any different.”

How is Macaulay Tait doing at Livingston?

It’s not the first time that Martindale has raved over Tait. He said of the Hearts loanee earlier this month: “I think he could have stayed at Hearts and maybe had some game time, I don't know. When Derek got the job I got in touch and said, 'just so everybody's on the same page, I'd take wee Mac back in a heartbeat.’

“For me, Derek and Hearts have done the right thing in Macaulay's development. And I'm just delighted I'm the beneficiary of that. I love wee Mac. For me, I think he's actually kicked on a wee bit again.

“He's not played a lot of Premiership football but he's taken it in his stride. I love him to bits, the way he goes about his business and applies himself every game, and he’s a really good footballer."