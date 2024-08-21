NW

The Czech coach revealed his concerns in the pre-match press conference

Viktoria Plzen coach Miroslav Koubek has laid bare his concerns about the Europa League play-off against Hearts and identified the Tynecastle players who threaten his club’s chances. The 72-year-old spoke today at the Doosan Arena ahead of Thursday night’s first leg and admitted he is already slightly worried about the return match in Edinburgh.

After eliminating the Ukrainian side Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih in the third qualifying round, Plzen are now pushing for the tournament’s new-look league stage as Hearts arrived in Czechia. Koubek has studied this week’s opponents in detail and believes they have a mix of technical players and a physical threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He picked out Lawrence Shankland, Yan Dhanda and Kenneth Vargas as three of players Plzen must watch. “It's difficult to highlight one or two who are better because it's high European standard,” he said of Steven Naismith’s team. “I would definitely highlight the No.9, Shankland, and the No.20, Dhanda. Vargas is also good. The centre-midfielders are good and the wing-backs, but I wouldn't like to highlight any one player because the team plays as a team and I'm sure we can expect a tough game.

"The Hearts team has technical players too. It's not about changing tactics [from the previous round]. We will play our game because we are used to it. Our goal is to get a good result to give us a chance for the second leg in Edinburgh. We definitely find some similarities [between Hearts and Kryvbas]. Hearts are very good at quick counter-attacks. Of course, typically, they are good in the air in both boxes with headers and so on. What is not missing is tough and high intensity of the game.”

Plzen’s talented 16-year-old Jiri Panos has a chance to play after being thrown in against Kryvbas and scoring in the first leg. Asked if he was preparing another surprise inclusion, Koubek was coy. “I don't have any younger players in my squad now so I can't do that. If the situation allows it I will do something, but I don't want to disclose what,” he said.

Knowing the play-off losers have a Conference League safety net adds a degree of comfort for the managers. “Of course, nerves are much lower when you know you will play matches in the autumn as well,” said Koubek. “Some nerves are always required but they are lower now that we know we will play anyway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Major boost for Hearts as they fly out to Czech Republic

He was also reluctant to identify a clear favourite ahead of the first leg. However, he admitted some concern about how Plzen will cope with a raucous atmosphere at Tynecastle Park in the return match. “I'm always trying to be optimistic,” said Koubek. “We start 50-50. In the fourth round of a European competition, you cannot meet any weak opponents, especially in view of the second match because my players are not used to the kind of atmosphere we can expect. I will try to remain optimistic.”

Koubek must decide on the fitness of certain players ahead of tomorrow. Experienced defender Lukas Hejda is out but fellow centre-back Jan Paluska could return. First-choice goalkeeper Martin Jedlitcka is back in the squad. It remains to be seen what role he plays. “Hejda is not ready to get to the squad, but Jan Paluska we are not sure. We still have one more training and one more night. Tomorrow we will decide if Paluska can join the team. Matej Valenta played for the B team at the weekend. Again, he is one who should be considered. For Martin Jedlitcka, I can confirm he will join the team.”

The Czechs are not drawing any sense of security from Hearts’ successive domestic defeats against Dundee and Falkirk. Koubek believes Europe will bring added motivation. “I saw the Rangers match and they played pretty well,” he said. “European matches are something different so this cannot have an impact on the upcoming match. The motivation is enough. I'm sure they will play a different match on Thursday. They are out of the cup but played well against Rangers so I'm sure they are good enough to perform.” Viktoria midfielder Pavel Sulc is also preparing for an intense and hostile atmosphere in Gorgie next week. He wants a positive result to take to Scotland. “Yes, it will be good if we play the first match very well because we know what we can expect in the second match. In Edinburgh, we can expect a tough game with a great atmosphere so it will be great to get a good result for the second match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good for our self-confidence that we won several [league] games. It's good for going into any game that we can expect we have won many matches.”

He did not elaborate on Hearts’ own recent issues after the Premier Sports Cup defeat at Falkirk. “Maybe that's a question for Hearts players. We know in cup matches, when a first league team plays a second league team, it's always difficult. In general, European matches are completely different. Motivation for European matches is enough.”

Sulc last faced British opponents three years ago when Plzen took on Welsh side The New Saints. “When the Czech U21 played Scotland I was injured so couldn't play,” he recalled. “My experience against the British style, we played against TNS [2021/22 Conference League qualifiers] and it was a tough game. We didn't finish it so well but we were lucky to go through.

“We can expect Hearts will be of a high level so we can expect a similar type of football but on a higher level [to TNS]. They will run back and forth all the time. We watched the game against Rangers, it was a tough game with a lot of running back and forward, so we can expect this.”