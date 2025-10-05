There were scenes of pure footballing joy inside Tynecastle in the aftermath of derby day.

Scenes don’t come much more joyous than those found in Gorgie on Saturday night as Hearts beat Hibs in the Edinburgh derby.

Craig Halkett’s second half stoppage time effort sealed victory for the Jambos by a 1-0 margin after a game of fine margins played out in Gorgie. Martin Boyle had hit the bar at the other end earlier in the second half and that was punished with Halkett steering home when hope of a winner looked lost.

Under the lights of a Saturday night kick-off, a wild Hearts party began. Players celebrated in front of three stands packed with supporters in maroon, Halkett one in particular taking the applause of punters with a golf swing inspired celebration after his major moment.

What happened after final whistle between Hearts and Hibs?

Boss Derek McInnes was one keen to lap up the major moment as fans chanted ‘we shall not be moved’ with regards their place at the top of the Premiership table. He was serenading and applauding all the way round the pitch as a massive sing-song of the Hearts back catalogue was rolled out by all in attendance. Players like Lawrence Shankland also showed their joy before heading down the tunnel.

You can watch the raucous Hearts party in the video player above. McInnes said of the win: “The players train with motivation, they train professionally, so I'm not looking for any more, I don't think they can give any more in terms of that. We've got players to come back as well. We've got a few injured, we've got a few sitting in the stand.

“We've got good players, so it shows you the depth, we've got Ageu who should probably be back for Kilmarnock [in two weeks], we've got Frankie Kent who will be back for Celtic, we've got Chesnokov arriving in January, so there's already a bit more beef to the squad, a bit more strength about it.

Derek McInnes on Hearts win vs Hibs

“I think we can get improvements from signings and from availability of players, but we've got to recognise that it's been a lot of tight games, and we've just got to recognise that we're going to have to keep working hard for everything we get. Everybody's so desperate for success at Hearts, but what we've got to do is recognise that there's work to be done here.

“We were a bottom-six club last season, and it's not just a flick of a switch that makes things better. You're going to have to recognise that. Can you do your job better than your opponents Monday to Friday? Can you, as well as have good players, recognise that? We're not all that unless we continue to work and try and improve.

“I think I'm happy with how we're playing, I think we're playing with aggression. Last week [3-0 win over Falkirk] was probably the best example of it, where we disrupted their natural game and we were really aggressive with our work. I'm confident we can continue to be a team that can score goals and create chances as well.”