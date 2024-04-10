The Hearts hero is taking charge

Hearts hero Christophe Berra has been named as interim head coach of Huntsville City Football Club after a shock sacking in the USA.

West Ham hero Jack Collison has surprisingly been handed his marching orders as head coach of the MLS Next Pro side so soon into their new season, a team operating as the reserve outfit for Nashville SC. The team finished 9th in the Eastern Conference in season 2023 and 17th overall in the 27-side league, and they have not won any of their opening four matches this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the former West Ham midfielder now exiting the club, Berra has been announced as the head coach until the end of the season. After graduating from the Hearts academy, Berra spent two spells at Tynecastle as a senior player, winning the 2006 Scottish Cup.

Going on to become a seasoned Scotland international, Wolves signed him for £2.5m in 2009 and he enjoyed a four-year stint at Molineux. He then spent four years at Ipswich Town after leaving Wolves before returning to Hearts, spending time at Dundee and Raith Rovers before retiring. He’s had coaching experience in Kirkcaldy and with Livingston before taking up a chance to work with the American side.

Huntsville’s statement reads: “Huntsville City Football Club announced today the departure of Jack Collison as head coach, and the appointment, effective immediately, of Assistant Coach Christophe Berra as interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

“Berra, a seasoned professional with over 560 appearances in Scotland’s and England’s Premier Leagues, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role, including his 41 caps for Scotland’s National Team. Berra transitioned into coaching in 2022, most recently serving as a first-team coach for Livingston FC in the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad