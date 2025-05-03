What happens next week at Hearts amid tension and nerves after Ross County win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Fox praises Lawrence Shankland and others after huge win in Dingwall

Liam Fox admitted Hearts had to cope with tension and nerves to record a vital 3-1 win over Ross County in Dingwall. The interim head coach praised the Tynecastle players following a week of turmoil, with previous management team Neil Critchley and Mike Garrity sacked last weekend.

The 1-0 home loss against Dundee heightened concern that Hearts might be dragged into the Premiership’s relegation battle after being consigned to finishing in the bottom half of the league. Saturday’s victory, courtesy of Lawrence Shankland’s double and a late Alan Forrest goal, all but secures the Edinburgh club’s top flight status near the end of a disappointing campaign.

Striker Ronan Hale’s 14th goal of the season put County ahead, but Shankland levelled the score before half-time and then struck again after the interval. He also claimed an assist as Forrest scored the visitors’ third. Fox explained the kind of tension at play during the match, and also outlined what next week looks like as the Hearts hierarchy seek a new permanent head coach.

“It's a really difficult place to come and it's been a really difficult week for the football club, so I'm delighted to win here,” said Fox. “We're disappointed with how the season's panned out, there's no getting away from that. We're happy with the three points, we're not going away celebrating and jumping about, we've still got work to do. Hopefully that's a wee step in the right direction, and just let everybody breathe a wee bit in, and the players deserve huge credit for that.”

Going 1-0 down meant a test of character for the Hearts players, who had to endure fans chanting against their club’s board during the match. “Again, that's probably where I can give them the most amount of credit, because you could feel the wee bit of tension and nerves,” explained Fox. “They stuck to what we were asking them to do. They kept passing the ball, they kept being brave, they kept putting themselves in pressure situations, so they deserve massive credit for that.

“Getting a goal back before half-time just gives them a wee shot in the arm, and I thought there was moments of really good stuff in the second half. So, again, we're really pleased, we're happy, but we know there's still work to do. We've still got to get back to work on Monday, and I look forward to Monday.”

Next Hearts manager: Tynecastle hierarchy step up the search for Neil Critchley’s successor

Next week will see Hearts step up their search for Critchley’s replacement as they look at candidates with Scottish football experience. Those who have not worked in Scotland won’t necessarily be dismissed from the process, but the club feel some level of experience of the league would be beneficial for the next incumbent.

Asked what the next week looks like for him ahead of next Saturday’s match with Motherwell at Tynecastle, Fox replied: “Well, like I say, I've got a bus journey home, and then we'll be back to work on Monday, and then if someone tells me any different, we'll start turning our attention to what is another difficult game. Hopefully we take a wee boost from today and get back to work. I can personally enjoy the bus journey a wee more, and then our focus will automatically switch to Motherwell. There's still work to be done, for sure.”

The 41-year-old restored wingers Kenneth Vargas and Forrest to his starting line-up in an attempt to inject some much-needed width and pace. Both players responded, with Vargas crossing for Shankland’s second goal before Forrest claimed the third.

“It was really simple,” explained Fox. “I just felt we needed a bit more speed and a bit more width in the team, and these guys fitted the profile I was looking for. I think both of them had positive impacts on the game today, obviously Alan gets his goal, and I thought they improved as the game went on.

“They haven't played in a while but I thought everybody played their part today, and I think through the week the players made it really difficult for me to pick the team because of how they trained and how they applied themselves. That's what we're looking for again next week.”

Shankland back to his best - but Hearts’ formation is key at Ross County

Shankland played a captain’s part with two goals and an assist, taking his season’s tally to seven. Fox used him as a central striker, flanked by Vargas and Forrest in a 4-3-3 formation. “Lawrence Shankland's quality for me has never ever been in doubt,” said Fox. “Has he had a bit of a difficult period? Yeah he has. But if you put Lawrence Shankland in positions close to the goal, and you work on how you're going to get the ball to him in supply, and how you're going to score, nine times out of ten Lawrence Shankland will hit the back of the net.

“How I see the game is there's a structure, and you've got a structure when you don't have the ball, but you need to be able to give the players a bit of freedom when you have the ball. Give them the licence to move and to roam and to float into areas, and when you've got good football players that becomes a bit easier.

"So that's just how I see the game. Today, listen, there were moments of good stuff, I think there's loads of stuff we can improve on, and even in the next few days we'll improve, we'll go back, we'll review. My biggest plus today was just how we reacted after going one down, and coming back, and then coming to a difficult venue and taking three points.”

Celebrations in the Hearts technical area when Forrest scored the third were as much a relief of tension as joy. “Yeah, I think it was probably a bit of relief from the full week, it's been a difficult week,” admitted Fox. “It's always difficult when people you work with lose their jobs, and I knew how important the game was today, off the back of that and what the supporters expect and what they demand from the football club.

“So that was probably a wee bit of a moment of relief, but I've been trying to enjoy this week as well, because it's a privilege to manage the football club, even on an interim basis. Even if it's just for one game today, it's been a huge privilege, so yeah, probably a wee bit of emotion there.”

The decision to pair Frankie Kent and Craig Halkett in central defence, with Jamie McCart injured, was partly designed to cope with County’s aerial threat involving Jordan White. “Yeah, we've obviously spent a lot of time looking at Ross County this week, and we know the threats that they pose,” said Fox. “To be fair, I thought the two of them were really, really good today. Both in possession and physically and aerially, so that’s another plus for us.”