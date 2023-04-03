What Robbie Neilson told Hearts players at Kilmarnock as the 'lack of hunger' question is answered

He address players in the dressing room at full-time after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat and challenged them to ask themselves whether they did enough during the match.

Lawrence Shankland’s early goal was overhauled by Danny Armstrong’s penalty and Christian Doidge’s strike before half-time. Kilmarnock captain Rory McKenzie was red-carded in the second half but Hearts could not find an equaliser despite the numerical advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neilson revealed what he said at the end. “I just said: 'We've got to look individually, everyone at themselves, and ask: Am I doing enough? Did I win my individual battle? Did I do enough against one another?’ That's everyone – a player, a coach, a manager: ‘Did I do enough today?’

"I think for 20 minutes we did, but then as soon as we lose that goal through the penalty it was that resilience. You need to keep doing it, that's when you need to do the basics better. We go further and further back. When you are down at Kilmarnock, it's about playing forward, being positive with your passes.

"You can't play possession-based football there. It's about getting forward and picking up second balls. I felt that we did it early in the game and then got away from it and stopped doing it. That's the biggest frustration. We can do it but we didn't do it enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts supporters were visibly angry at the final whistle and did not hold back as players left the field. Asked if there is a lack of hunger, Neilson replied: “I don't think it's hunger, I wouldn't say that. Everyone has to look at themselves and as if they won their individual battle. I think 90 per cent of them would say 'no'. One or two did but if you play for Hearts and you go to Rugby Park, you've got to win your battles. First and foremost, you've got to win your headers and tackles – the basics of football.

"Their two strikers, I would say, got the better of our centre-halves, their wide players were similar and their midfielders to an extent. Those key areas where you've got to dominate, we didn't dominate enough.”