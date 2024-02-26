All eyes will be on Tynecastle on Wednesday night as Hearts host Edinburgh rivals Hibs as the two clubs meet for the third time this season.

As it stands, it is the Jam Tarts that hold the upper hand after they followed up a 2-2 Tynecastle draw in October with a 1-0 win at Easter Road as Lawrence Shankland got the only goal of a festive clash. And it was Hearts that certainly held the upper hand in the 2012 Scottish Cup Final as the two rivals met at Hampden Park on a day when emotions were polarised on both sides of the capital.

It seems remarkable to think Hearts held a narrow advantage at half-time as James McPake got Hibs back into the game after Darren Barr and Rudi Skacel had put Paulo Sergio's side in control. But there was no holding Hearts back in the second-half as Skacel's second of the day followed a quickfire double from Ryan McGowan and Danny Grainger to give their side a memorable 5-1 win.

But where are the men that lead Hearts to victory that day after writing their name into Hearts folklore?

1 . Jamie MacDonald MacDonald spent time with the likes of Falkirk, Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers after leaving Hearts in 2014. He is still playing after signing a one-year deal at Greenock Morton last summer.

2 . Ryan McGowan The Australia international has spent time playing in China and the UAE but is back in Scotland with St Johnstone.

3 . Andy Webster The former Scotland defender retired in 2017 and is back at Hearts as academy manager.