Hibs talent opens up on loan transfer exit as Aberdeen boss takes stinging swipe at rivals
It was a mixed bag for Edinburgh clubs in the Premiership this weekend. While Hibs earned a close-fought 2-1 win over Dundee, Hearts form hit an Ibrox speedbump.
Steven Naismith’s side watched their unbeaten streak came to an end as Rangers brushed aside the Jambos 5-0 to cement their spot at the top of the table. Away from yesterday’s fixtures, there is plenty of news to digest for supporters - including a telling admission from one Hibs loanee.
Here is your daily Edinburgh News football round-up from around the SPFL.
Megwa opens up
Kanayo Megwa has admitted he is “happy to be back” at Airdrieonians after a whirlwind month. Hibs recalled the defender in January before shipping him back to the Diamonds weeks later.
“I’m happy to be back,” he told Lanarkshire Live following his second debut for the Championship outfit. “I would have loved to have won the game but it is what it is and we just have to go again against Dundee United on Tuesday. It’s always a good feeling when the fans take to you, and there was work to be done, but I’m back now.
“I’ve been doing stuff outside of the games, training, working hard and I’m happy now that I’m back playing games, so it’s good. I’m happy that the fans really appreciate what I’ve done for the club, so it’s always a good thing.
“To be rewarded for your performances is always good [his recall to Hibs]. I’m just happy that the fans like me, and I’m happy to get the opportunity to come back here.”
‘Bullied’ - Warnock
Neil Warnock slammed Aberdeen players for being “too nice” in their 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock. The result means the veteran manager - who also took a swipe at Killie’s style of play - is still searching for his first league win since taking charge.
“We got bullied,” Warnock said post-match. “I wouldn’t want to watch that every week, but they played to their strengths and you have to match that.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a team that’s been bullied in my time but you can’t put into players what they haven’t got. We need some physicality when we come up against teams like Kilmarnock.
“We need some desire. Believe it or not, most of those players will have tried, it just looks pathetic at times. Most of the lads were trying their hardest but they are just too nice.”