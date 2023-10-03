The 2023/24 season has already produced some spectacular results in the leagues across the UK with Scottish Premiership’s St Mirren currently storming their way through the opening fixtures. Rangers have sacked their manager following a poor opening string of results which sees them sit third in the league with three losses from seven games. They have already begun their hunt for a new boss with names such as Ally McCoist, John Terry and Graham Potter featuring on the bookies’ favourites to take over.