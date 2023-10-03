Where Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers sit in attendance table vs Preston, Sheff Wed, West Ham, Arsenal & more
How the Scottish Premiership teams sit compared to English Premier League and Championship sides in average attendances
The 2023/24 season has already produced some spectacular results in the leagues across the UK with Scottish Premiership’s St Mirren currently storming their way through the opening fixtures. Rangers have sacked their manager following a poor opening string of results which sees them sit third in the league with three losses from seven games. They have already begun their hunt for a new boss with names such as Ally McCoist, John Terry and Graham Potter featuring on the bookies’ favourites to take over.
Elsewhere, Manchester City lost 2-1 to Wolves in the Premier League, sending shockwaves through EFL’s top tiered-league, while Leicester City are starting well in their fight to return to the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers. However, football is of course about the fans. The atmosphere in a stadium can make or break a game - so which teams have been given that added bonus? Here is where Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals sit compared to their Premier League and Championship counterparts.