Where Hearts and Hibs rank in the Scottish Premiership attendance table this season

Despite a dominating start to the season by Celtic and Rangers, Hearts have remained tightly behind as they look to clinch a second successive third place finish in the Scottish Premiership. The Edinburgh club currently sit eight points ahead of rivals Hibernian.

Hearts have given their fans plenty to cheer about during the current campaign, having not lost on home soil since October and most recently enjoying a 3-0 thrashing of Hibs in their first match of 2023. A brace from Lawrence Shankland and a stoppage-time third from Stephen Humphrys sent Tynecastle Park ecstatic as Robbie Neilson’s team continued to pay back the faith the supporters give e v erytime they flock to the stadium.

Meanwhile, another difficult start to the season that has seen them lose 11 of their opening 20 matches has not taken great effect on the passion and loyalty of the supporters. Despite winning only one of their previous seven matches, Hibs fanbase has remained an ever present figure at Easter Road and continues to be one of the most packed-out stadiums in the Scottish top flight.

Here is the average attendance of Hearts and Hibs’ home matches this season and how they compare to their Scottish Premiership rivals.

1. Ross County Capacity: 6,541. Average attendance: 4,275. Stadium filled: 65.4%

2. Livingston Capacity: 9,512. Average attendance: 4,366. Stadium filled: 45.9%

3. St. Johnstone Capacity: 10,696. Average attendance: 5,372. Stadium filled: 50.2%

4. St Mirren Capacity: 8,023. Average attendance: 5,946. Stadium filled: 74.1%