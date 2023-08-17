Where Hearts, Hibs and their Scottish Premiership rivals will finish in 2023/24 season - according to the odds
Hearts are predicted to finish ahead of their Edinburgh rivals in 2023/24 season
Hibs and Hearts are now firmly underway in their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season and will be looking ahead to their second leg fixtures in the Europa Conference League.
Both Edinburgh clubs have competed in two fixtures within the Premiership season already with Hearts coming out the more victorious with one win and one draw. Meanwhile, Hibs have suffered two losses at the hands of St Mirren and Motherwell.
Hearts were able to triumph in their league return, beating St Johnstone 2-0 before drawing against Kilmarnock at Tynecastle.
So as the season gets underway, with title defenders Celtic already at the top of the league with their two wins from two matches, what are the different Premiership clubs’ chances of lifting the champions trophy at the end of the season? Here are the latest odds according to SkyBet: