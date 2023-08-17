Hibs are predicted to finish within the top of the Scottish Premiership

Hibs and Hearts are now firmly underway in their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season and will be looking ahead to their second leg fixtures in the Europa Conference League.

Both Edinburgh clubs have competed in two fixtures within the Premiership season already with Hearts coming out the more victorious with one win and one draw. Meanwhile, Hibs have suffered two losses at the hands of St Mirren and Motherwell.

Hearts were able to triumph in their league return, beating St Johnstone 2-0 before drawing against Kilmarnock at Tynecastle.