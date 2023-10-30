News you can trust since 1873
Where Hibs and Hearts sit in attendance table compared to Celtic, Rangers and Premiership rivals

Tynecastle and Easter Road welcome two of the biggest crowds in the Scottish Premiership outside Glasgow

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 30th Oct 2023, 18:00 GMT

It was a hectic weekend in the Scottish Premiership which saw St Johnstone bid farewell to their manager Steve MacLean following an as yet winless run this season. The Saints currently sit at the bottom of the table with four points from four draws this season and now the board begin their search for a new boss with the recent 4-0 defeat to St Mirren being the final straw for MacLean.

Hibs, however, were able to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat to Rangers as they drew 0-0 with Celtic at Easter Road. Nick Montgomery will hope to get back to winning ways as he hosts Ross County this week ahead of Hampden Park on Saturday where they will bid to reach another Viaplay Cup final.

Hearts suffered a devastating final minute defeat despite Lawrence Shankland scoring in the opening five minutes. The Jambos will take on Livingston ahead of facing Rangers once more this weekend.

With both Hibs and Hearts bidding for Viaplay Cup final places, here is how their average attendances compare on matchdays with their Scottish Premiership rivals...

The Tony Macaroni stadium sees on average 4,414 fans each week.

The Tony Macaroni stadium sees on average 4,414 fans each week.

The Saints see 5,603 fans each week.

The Saints see 5,603 fans each week.

