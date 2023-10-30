Tynecastle and Easter Road welcome two of the biggest crowds in the Scottish Premiership outside Glasgow

It was a hectic weekend in the Scottish Premiership which saw St Johnstone bid farewell to their manager Steve MacLean following an as yet winless run this season. The Saints currently sit at the bottom of the table with four points from four draws this season and now the board begin their search for a new boss with the recent 4-0 defeat to St Mirren being the final straw for MacLean.

Hibs, however, were able to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat to Rangers as they drew 0-0 with Celtic at Easter Road. Nick Montgomery will hope to get back to winning ways as he hosts Ross County this week ahead of Hampden Park on Saturday where they will bid to reach another Viaplay Cup final.

Hearts suffered a devastating final minute defeat despite Lawrence Shankland scoring in the opening five minutes. The Jambos will take on Livingston ahead of facing Rangers once more this weekend.

With both Hibs and Hearts bidding for Viaplay Cup final places, here is how their average attendances compare on matchdays with their Scottish Premiership rivals...

Celtic fans watch their side against Hibs at Easter Road

12. Ross County The Inverness based side sees on average 4,269 fans in Dingwall each week.