Where Hibs, Hearts, Celtic and Rangers are predicted to finish in Scottish Premiership

Hibs and Hearts will face a strong battle to remain in the top half of the Scottish Premiership

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:00 GMT

Another month in the Scottish Premiership comes to a close and another club has bid farewell to their manager. St Johnstone relieved Steve MacLean of his duties following a disappointing start to the season which has the Perth-side sit at the bottom of the league with no wins to their name.

MacLean now becomes the third manager of the season to be removed from his post and the Saints have now begun their quest to fill the now vacant position.

As things stand, the Saints are in the most vulnerable position and the odds are not favourable for them surviving a potential relegation battle. However, as we are only ten matchdays into a 33 match first phase, there is still much to play for with St Mirren at the other end of the table competing for the European places.

According to Bet365, here are the predicted finishes for Hibs, Hearts and their Premiership rivals in the 2023/24 season...

The Saints have odds of 4500/1 to finish first and are currently at the most risk of relegation according to the odds.

The Inverness side are expected to avoid relegation according to the odds which put them at 2500/1 to finish top.

The Den Park side are currently seeing odds of 2000/1 to come top of the table.

The Den Park side are currently seeing odds of 2000/1 to come top of the table.

