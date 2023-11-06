News you can trust since 1873
Where Hibs, Hearts, Celtic and Rangers sit in Scottish Premiership attendance table

Tynecastle and Easter Road welcome two of the biggest crowds in Scottish football each week.

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:24 GMT

It was a fiery weekend in Scottish Football with two Scottish Cup semi-finals taking place as well as three Premiership matches.

Both Aberdeen and Rangers came out victorious against Hibs and Hearts respectively at Hampden Park and will now prepare for their return trip to Mount Florida next month. However, neither game was without moments of contention with VAR interjections aggravating all involved.

While Hibs' Martin Boyle had a goal ruled offside following a lengthy review, Hearts' Stephen Kingsley was able to have a red card overturned and a penalty awarded.

Both Edinburgh clubs must now put aside their Cup frustrations as they look ahead to next week's Premiership fixtures with the Hibees taking on St Mirren and Kilmarnock while the Gorgie side prepare to travel to Motherwell on Saturday.

Following another competitive weekend of action, here are the average attendances for all the teams in the Scottish Premiership...

The Scottish Premiership trophy

1. The Scottish Premiership trophy

The Scottish Premiership trophy

Dingwall welcomes around 4,269 fans each week.

12. Ross County

Dingwall welcomes around 4,269 fans each week.

The Tony Macaroni Stadium has 4,414 fans each week on average.

11. Livingston

The Tony Macaroni Stadium has 4,414 fans each week on average.

The Perth side has around 5,050 fans visiting each week.

10. St Johnstone

The Perth side has around 5,050 fans visiting each week.

Photo Sales
