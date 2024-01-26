Scottish Premiership fans were forced to endure a two-and-a-half week break of action as the clubs underwent their winter training camps.

While Hibs fans were hopeful the break would result in more consistent performances, Hearts fans were hoping their previous momentum would continue as the action returned.

Well, one wish has been answered with the Jambos recently securing yet another win as they beat Dundee 3-2 at Tynecastle to solidify their third place standings, creating an eight point gap between them and fourth placed Kilmarnock. They will now look to continue their impressive run of form as they welcome Aberdeen to Tynecastle for this weekend's fixtures.

In fact, their form has been so impressive that if the league had been based on the last six fixtures, it would look completely different. Here is where Hearts, Hibs and their Premiership rivals would sit if the league was based on the past six matches...

1 . Where Hearts sit in last six fixtures Hearts celebrating one of their five wins in their last six fixtures. Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . 12. Livingston David Martindale's side have scored just two points in their last six fixtures, with St Johnstone and Kilmarnock. Photo Sales

3 . 11. Hibs The Hibees have earned four points in six matches. They secured a win over Livingston and recently drew with Motherwell. Photo Sales