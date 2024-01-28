It has not been the busiest of months for Hearts this January but that appears to be of little matter to Steven Naismith's squad. They currently sit third in the league having enjoyed six unbeaten matches.

One new addition to the squad, Dexter Lembikisa, made an immediate impact on his arrival scoring the Jambos second of three goals against Dundee this week. Several players have bid farewell to Gorgie with midfield starlet Alex Lowry being recalled to Rangers following an impressive stint at Tynecastle. Similarly, Andy Halliday waved goodbye to the maroon and white as he prepares for a new adventure at Motherwell.

Over the years, Hearts have trained stars who would go on to leagues across the world, and welcomed the fees when such transactions were made. As we enter the final days of the transfer window, here are the ten highest transfer fees Hearts have received...

1 . Hearts' highest transfer fees Craig Gordon held the record for highest transfer fee for a goalkeeper.

2 . 10. Dave McPherson The defender moved to Rangers in 1992/93 for £1.3 million.

3 . 9. Osman Sow The striker headed to Chinese side HN Jianye in 2016 for £1.5 million.

4 . 8. Gary Naysmith Despite a bid from Coventry City, Naysmith moved to Everton in 2000 for £1.75 million.