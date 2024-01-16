Lawrence Shankland is on track for another leading goal-scoring tally in 2023/24

Hearts appear to have overturned their rocky start to the season and currently sit third in the league following a run of form that has seen them win four out of their five last fixtures. After an unbeaten November, Steven Naismith's side then suffered two defeats in a row, but subsequent wins over Celtic, St Mirren, Hibs and Livingston have put the Jambos firmly behind Rangers and the Hoops.

While their defensive set-up has seen huge improvements since the 2022/23 season, there is one figure who is once again shining for the Jambos as they fight to secure the European Conference League spot. Lawrence Shankland has scored an impressive 13 goals in the Premiership alone this season and the Scotland star does not appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Ahead of what will be a busy period in the Scottish Cup and Premiership schedule, here are Hearts' top goal scorers in the last ten seasons...

1 . 2013/14: Callum Paterson The utility player scored 11 goals across all competitions in 2013/14.

2 . 2014/15: Genero Zeefuik and Osman Snow Both Zeefuik and Snow scored 12 goals apiece for the Jambos.

3 . 2015/16: Juanma Spanish star 'Juanma' scored 13 goals across all competitions in the 2015/16 season.