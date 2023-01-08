The 18-year-old made his Australia debut, then played at the World Cup before officially joining Newcastle United from Central Coast Mariners on January 1. He has been signed as a player for the future but manager Eddie Howe wants him to gain more experience at Hearts. Kuol received his UK work permit before arriving in the UK to begin his new football career in Europe. That meant he could have been loaned out to Scottish or English clubs and there was plenty of interest in the teenager. The Evening News revealed that Hearts made an initial enquiry and the player was shown round the training ground at Oriam last week before assessing other options on the table. He has chosen Hearts.

Hearts had hoped their Australian connection could be persuasive and seem to have got their wish. Kye Rowles, who also played for Central Coast Mariners, was part of the Socceroos squad along with Nathanial Atkinson and Cammy Devlin at the World Cup in Qatar. They know him well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been an incredible four months for the teenager. He turned 18 and signed for Newcastle United in September. He has started his first ever games for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League. He has made his international debut, then played against France and Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar. He arrived in Newcastle last week and is now preapring to arrive in Gorgie next week.

What is his background?

Kuol was born in Egypt to South Sudanese parents. His family had fled Sudan, staying in Egypt for a year, before moving to Australia as refugees and settling in Victoria. His older brother, 21-year-old Alou Kuol, plays as a striker for VfB Stuttgart. He also joined the German Bundesliga club from Central Coast Mariners. Garang played junior football for the Goulburn Valley Suns in Victoria and worked his way through their youth teams before attracting interest from A-League teams at 16. Kuol can play wide on the right flank or wide on the left and can also operate through the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much club experience does he have?

Garang Kuol made it three wins from three A-League career starts as Central Coast Mariners beat Melbourne Victory on New Year’s Eve to go second in the table. He has made nine appearances in the A-League since signing for Newcastle in September, adding up to 19 first-team appearances in total for Central Coast Mariners overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only four of these league and cup matches were from the start. But he became the club's youngest goal scorer at 17 years and six months old and has notched six goals and four assists in 19 games across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What about his Australia experience?

The teenager has three caps for Australia, making his senior international debut alongside Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin against New Zealand in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He came on as a sub against France at the World Cup, sharing the pitch with Kylian Mbappe. Lionel Messi came next. Kuol also came on as a substitute in the Socceroos’ round of 16 loss to Argentina, making him the youngest player to feature in a World Cup knockout match since Pelé in 1958.

Garang Kuol has three caps for Australia after being named in the World Cup squad for Qatar and coming on against France and Argentina. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Graham Arnold said?

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold gave Kuol his debut and then brought him on twice in the World Cup. “An 18-year-old kid who has come out of nowhere and is on a new journey in life,” Arnold said of Kuol after including him in his World Cup squad. “We have seen these type of things happen many times before at World Cups and massive games, where players who are unknown come out and shock the whole of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He fits into the Socceroos family so well and is really a player that has absolutely zero fear – he just goes out and he wants to entertain. When we talk about an impact player, a player who can do something different for us, someone who can have a one v one individual action that can change a moment of a game; Garang Kuol is that one.”

What has Eddie Howe said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lionel Messi of Argentina is closed down by Garang Kuol during the World Cup. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty

Kuol was spotted in the crowd at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, as he watched his new Newcastle teammates draw 0-0 against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Eddie Howe confirmed on New Year’s Eve at his pre-Arsenal press conference that Kuol will go out on loan for the second half of this season, but he spent a few days initialy training with the Newcastle United first team to settle in before a decision was made about the ideal loan destination.

Speaking on December 31, Howe said: “I do think that for the player’s development, he needs to go and play. If possible, that would be at a very good level. With a good club and a good coach. That is not a decision that’s been made currently. So we will have to assess what all of our options are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who else was interested?

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth led the process of finding the right club and there was a lot of interest from clubs across the UK and abroad. There are reports of numerous clubs from the English Championship expressing an interest in signing the wonderkid on loan, with Reading one of the front runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other reports suggested that Newcastle’s preference is to send Kuol on loan to Portugal or Germany before sanctioning a season-long switch to the Championship in 2023-24. It is understood Kuol was learning Portuguese, but that was before his UK work permit arrived. A UK club was always thought to be the preference.

Garang Kuol and Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin arrive at Sydney Airport last month. They both made their Socceroos debuts against New Zealand in September. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has the Central Coast Mariners boss said?

Nick Montgomery has backed the young star to shine in Europe but believes he will need time to adjust to the physical demands of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's still a boy - he started three games for us and it will be a shock for him physically and pressure wise when he gets over there,' Montgomery told FTBL. “Hopefully they find a club that suits him - I'm sure they will. He just needs to keep playing now and get plenty of football under his belt.

“Time will tell for Garang - he has all the potential and now it's ultimately up to him what happens next. He's at a great club and that's vitally important for his development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garang Kuol and Cammy Devlin arrive at Sydney Airport after the World Cup last month. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty