Why Robbie Neilson won't make major changes to Hearts XI v Inverness - and why win is important

Robbie Neilson doesn't anticipate making huge changes for the Inverness CT clash. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Tynecastle side have qualified for the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup with a game to spare having topped Group A.

With Celtic first up in the league a week on Saturday the Neilson is keen to keep the momentum following the 2-0 victory over Stirling Albion on Tuesday evening.

So far, nine players have started in the wins over Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Stirling all three games.

“It’s good to get the three points, that’s us on nine now so that is us qualified for the next stage, which was the most important thing for us,” Neilson said.

“We will make some changes for Sunday but nothing major, we want to keep some momentum going and we want to make it four out of four wins.”

Hearts have had their moments in the League Cup in recent seasons but a fourth win can give them a chance of being seeded for the knockout stages as one of the three best group winners.

The draw for the next round will take place after the match against the Highlanders with Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen and St Johnstone entering the competition.

“I don’t think the manager will allow us to think of Celtic until Inverness is out of the way,” defender John Souttar said.

"We want to keep the momentum going. In the last few seasons against lower league opposition we’ve struggled at times gone by.