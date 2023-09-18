Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest headlines in Scottish football concerning Hearts, Hibs and their Premiership rivals.

'Detested by the majority of fans'

Celtic face Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday and ahead of the fixture some of the internal drama at the Glasgow club has been talked about by the Dutch media. Feyenoord are fourth in the Eredivisie but there is a ton of optimism in Holland ahead of the fixture, something which has been shared by the press, who are doing their best to paint a previously unstable picture at Celtic.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AD cover Feyenoord extensively and have honed in on Celtic and Brendan Rodgers. As Sport Witness report, the Dutch press are trying to 'up in the internal drama' by stating that Rodgers was 'detested by the majority of fans' before he returned to Celtic for the way he left the club previously for Leicester City.

Sport Witness add: "Rodgers is said to have completely turned the perception of himself on its head at Celtic, and is now described as the ‘star’ of the show, just like Arne Slot at Feyenoord."

Former ref's Hearts claim

Former referee Finlay Elder has been looking at some of the key decisions made in Hearts' win over Aberdeen on Saturday. Elder, who writes for the Press and Journal, feels Peter Haring was let off twice when it comes to a second yellow card which would have seen him sent off against Aberdeen.

"Perhaps the biggest call of the game came just after the half-hour mark, when Shinnie went down under the challenge of Haring near the edge of the Hearts penalty box," Elder said. "To me, it is clear Shinnie got to the ball first and was then taken out by Haring, so it should have been a free-kick – and easily a second yellow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was unfortunate the challenge happened outside the box so VAR could not intervene and correct what was a refereeing error. To make matters even worse, Haring was involved in another flashpoint just after half-time.

"He again committed a late challenge, though Clancy allowed play to go on. But it was clear and obvious it was a foul. And if Haring wasn’t already on a yellow card, I am sure the referee would’ve booked him for the challenge once the passage of play came to a stop. He still should have. I think Haring was incredibly lucky to not receive a second yellow in the game."

Rangers injury boost

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini is sweating on the fitness of several players ahead of their Europa League clash with Rangers on Thursday. Goalkeeper Rui Silva has a thigh tear, William Carvalho is not close to returning and Nabil Fekir is unlikely to make a return until October.

Hibs injury news