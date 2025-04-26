Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The head of referees has told Hearts his final verdict on four calls, some of which that has had a major impact on their season.

Head of referees Willie Collum has cast his verdict over three huge calls that have impacted Hearts’ season.

In the most recent VAR review, Collum assessed James Wilson’s straight red card in a 1-0 loss against Dundee United which played a major role in the club missing out on top six football. A draw at Motherwell the following week would seal their bottom six fate. Then against Aberdeen last weekend in the Scottish Cup final, Michael Steinwender was shown a straight red for a challenge on Topi Keskinen. Head coach Neil Critchley said “I’ve never seen a referee get a red card out quicker in my entire life” when it came to match official John Beaton.

In the quarter final stage, Mo Sylla was only yellow carded as Hearts broke away in a Scottish Cup quarter final clash against Dundee they eventually won. Cammy Devlin’s second booking in the 2-1 defeat after extra time also sparked anger as Hearts released a statement in the aftermath questioning both yellows for the midfielder. A tweet from the Ref’s View podcast, ran by ex officials Des Roache and Steve Conroy, said Beaton “got this spectacularly wrong” when it came to the second yellow and now Collum has provided his verdict on all three crucial Hearts moments.

Wilson red vs Dundee United

“This incident is really good positioning from the referee. We have coached referees when there is a loose ball like that then their antenna has to go up. They have to be ready to expect something could happen, not to prejudge a situation, but be ready. The referee is very aware. The referee is strong and well positioned and correctly gives a red card. The Hearts player dives into the challenge, studs up, it’s a clear red card. There is nothing here to suggest why would we reduce from a red to a yellow. If the referee had given a yellow, we would expect VAR intervention.”

Sylla yellow vs Hearts

“If the referee stops the game at that point, then of course it’s a red card. But it is very good refereeing. He sizes up the situation, plays on and gives the advantage. He’s shouting play on and he goes back and gives a yellow not a red. It is no longer denying a obvious goalscoring opportunity as you have allowed an advantage. There is a couple of people who said it’s still a red card but of course not as the advantage was allowed. If a red had been showed we’d expect VAR to get involved as that would have been categorically wrong. The yellow card is mandatory.”

Steinwender red vs Aberdeen

“The referee faced some criticism due to how quickly he produces the red card. But that is down to our coaching. When a DOGSO (denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity) situation like this occurs, the referee is asked to consider several elements. Control of the ball, direction of the player, distance to the goal, covering defenders and even the speed of the ball. The referee needs to make his mind up in a split second and almost take a picture of that incident.

“We tell referees to take their time with certain incidents. In that kind of scenario, never. If the referee approaches the incident and starts to weigh everything up, you lose the whole perspective of it. We expect referees to immediately make a decision about DOGSO. If you are hesitant here, you can easily misjudge this incident. This is a crucial decision after 43 minutes of a Scottish Cup semi-final.

“The referee is focused. You hear him say, ‘Danger’ because he’s aware that something might happen and there could be a potential incident like this. The VAR is right to support the decision. The player has an unobstructed run towards goal. If the Hearts player doesn’t make the tackle and commit the foul, the Aberdeen player is in on goal. Taking it one step further, if the referee had given a yellow card, we would expect them to recommend an onfield review to change and upgrade it.”

Devlin second yellow vs Aberdeen

“It’s a very subjective decision. It’s very understandable why you could reach a conclusion of reckless, and I also understand people having another opinion. VAR can’t get involved. It’s a worldwide protocol. There’s been certain clips about second yellow cards in Scotland that if VAR could have got involved then it would have as they have been clearly wrong. Saturday’s is not that. If we move the protocol forward in future, and you could get involved, we would not expect VAR intervention.”