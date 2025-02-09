The former Hearts player has made a transfer with time at Tynecastle factoring into it.

A Wolves loanee’s time at Hearts has been credited as part of the reasons for his winter transfer.

As part of the winter recruitment drive in the 23/24 campaign, then-head coach Steven Naismith brought Dexter Lembikisa to Hearts on loan from Wolves. The right-back featured regularly as a third place finish was achieved and then he returned to Molineux at the end of the season.

He spent the first part of the season on loan in Switzerland and then returned to the UK. Lembikisa has now been loaned to Barnsley until the end of the season for their promotion push in League One down south, linking up with former Hearts striker Stephen Humphrys.

The ex-Jambo told Barnsley’s club media: “I'm happy to be here. I'm happy to try and play some games and improve the team however I can. I think going on loan, it builds your character a lot.

“Obviously, you get to see how working in a team, how competing for points works every week. Yu understand the quickness of professional football and in a league, playing with men. So, you get to experience it a lot. Being part of a team, you experience that part as well. It's good.

“ I've enjoyed it, especially these past two, three years. Making my debut, playing more professional games. That's the goal to be in the professional game. So, I've enjoyed the time so far. I just want to continue making positive steps forward.

“Of course, mind is definitely on promotion, but we've just got to take it game by game and try and perform as best as we can. But it's definitely exciting to be in this position and to know where we can take it.”

Barnsley sporting director Mladen Sormaz added with reference to Lembikisa’s Hearts stint playing an experience factor in the switch: “In terms of getting quality in, we brought in four players with really specific qualities from good levels. The window is more reactive than others and, with a lot of clubs, it’s one in one out.

“Kyran wasn’t that involved. We had an open and honest conversation that, if the right opportunity came up and we could get a high-quality replacement like Dexter, would we be open to a loan. In the short-term we get a quality player in Dexter who’s played at high levels, the Championship, Scottish Premiership. Also got 22 caps for Jamaica but that allows Kyran out.”