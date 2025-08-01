Worldwide Queen hit song adapted for new Hearts hero Claudio Braga

Portugal forward will soon hear the ‘Radio Ga Ga’ chant in Scotland

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts fans’ growing admiration for new striker Claudio Braga has led to a worldwide musical hit being adapted in his honour. The Portuguese is already a popular figure among supporters at Tynecastle Park, and three of them have combined to produce a version of Queen’s 1984 song Radio Ga Ga with Braga’s name in the chorus.

The 25-year-old joined Hearts from the Norwegian second-division side FK Aalesunds in June for a transfer fee of more than £400,000. He scored three goals in four Premier Sports Cup appearances last month to begin his competitive Tynecastle career in style. He then further endeared himself to his new public with a goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win against English Premier League side Sunderland in Craig Gordon’s testimonial match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Braga celebrates goals using Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siuuu’ celebration and Hearts fans have taken to him warmly. They already enjoy his enthusiasm, work rate, skill and ability to both entertain and score goals in maroon. Many are excited at what he might produce over the course of the coming season, hence the Queen tune being altered to celebrate their new idol.

Freddie Mercury’s group enjoyed worldwide success in the 1980s with Radio Ga Ga, which reached No.1 in no less than 19 different countries. Between them, three Hearts fans have managed to produce an AI video showing Braga at Tynecastle singing his own version of the song. You can watch it below in a post from social media site X.

Jody Greig is responsible for the digital video work using AI and a voicing of the Braga remake posted on X by the user @j3nko_74. Credit for the adapted lyrics was given to @CalumMack1. All three have come up with a rousing tune that is certain to be given an airing next time Braga finds the net for his new club.

Hearts fans will hope that comes on Monday night when they begin the 2025/26 William Hill Premiership against Aberdeen at Tynecastle. Braga is certain to play a part in the game after rising to prominence in the Premier Sports Cup ties. He spoke to the Edinburgh News after the 4-0 victory at Stirling Albion about how warmly he has been received in Gorgie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the first game when we played at Tynecastle [against Dunfermline], it was a crazy atmosphere,” he said. “It was just that my individual performance was not as good. Of course, when you perform better, the fans like to see it and the atmosphere was crazy again against Hamilton and Stirling. I hope it stays like that. I hope we keep being positive with each other inside of the team and outside that the fans are with us. It's been great. They help us a lot when they bring a positive atmosphere. Hopefully that continues and with good results from us, of course.”