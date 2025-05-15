The Edinburgh born wrestler has performed at Wrestlemania and the Royal Rumble this year but was back in his hometown on Wednesday night for some Scottish Premiership action.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a surprise guest at Tynecastle on Wednesday night as local wrestling hero Joe Hendry walked out on the pitch at half time during Hearts’ Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

The reigning TNA World Champion recently performed in front of 60,000 people at Wrestlemania at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium where he took on 14 time WWE champion Randy Orton. The Edinburgh born performer has seen his status within the profesions wrestling industry rise exponentially in 2025 having also appeared in the Royal Rumble match back in January to an incredible ovation from the crowd that night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendry is currently under contract with wrestling promotion TNA who have a working relationship with WWE which allows performers from both companies to appear across their shows. The 37-year old has certainly made the most of that opportunity and is quickly becoming one of the most instantly recognisable names in wrestling.

‘Say his name and he appears’ - Joe Hendry’s surprise Tynecastle appearance at Hearts vs St Johnstone

The Edinburgh Evening News spoke with Hendry earlier this year about his ongoing success and plans for the future. We also had the chance to ask the former Drummond Community High School pupil about his football allegiances.

He said: “I've got to be honest, I was just all about wrestling and MMA, but my family are such diehard Hearts fans. Recently I've kind of dipped my toes in the water, I've gone along to some games and I'm trying to learn the ropes when it comes to football.

“I'm kind of slowly getting into it and I'll let you know when I become a fully-fledged Jambo, but I seem to be on my way to do it. Even as a non-football fan, I've always enjoyed the banter between Hibs and Hearts, but if you're forcing me to pick a side then my dad will disown me if I don't say the Jambos. Who knows? In 2025, you're probably going to see Joe Hendry with a Hearts top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Tynecaslte in the famous maroon shirt, it’s safe to say that Hendry is now a ‘fully fledged Jambo’. It’s fair to say that a lot of the Gorgie faithful, who don’t follow wrestling, might not be familiar with Hendry but his appearance will surely have had the searching his name and finding out more.

How to watch TNA Champion and WWE Superstar Joe Hendry in action

Hendry is the current men’s world champion of Total Non-Stop Action (TNA Wrestling) and you can watch the action from that promotion on the TNA Plus app. The Edinburgh native has also been making regular appearances on WWE’s NXT brand since the two companies signed a working relationship last year.

WWE (formerly WWF) has had many homes on UK television over the years but is currently being broadcast on Netflix on this side of the Atlantic. You can also follow many of Hendry’s appearances via YouTube clips from both TNA and WWE - including his incredible Wrestlemania 41 entrance from last month.