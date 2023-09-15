News you can trust since 1873
You’re not really a fan of Hearts if you haven’t done some of these 10 things

Hearts fans will return to Tynecastle Park this weekend for the visit of Aberdeen and will no doubt partake in these traditions.

By Toby Bryant
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST

It's been two weeks without Scottish Premiership action but Hearts are back at Tynecastle Park this weekend to welcome visitors Aberdeen. A day out at the football is so much more than just the result for the Jambos' followers with a huge sense of community and tradition in matchday rituals making it so much more.

With a capacity of nearly 20,000 and towering stands that hold fans close to the pitch, Tynecastle Park is one of the country's very best stadiums. Ahead of this weekend's return to action, the Edinburgh Evening News looks through 10 traditions that Hearts fans must have taken part in over the years.

The walk to Tynecastle Park includes the famously busy stroll over the so-called The Bridge of Doom.

1. The Bridge of Doom

The walk to Tynecastle Park includes the famously busy stroll over the so-called The Bridge of Doom. Photo: SNS Group

Situated right by Tynecastle Park, the Tynecastle Arms is always packed on matchday and has a buzzing atmosphere.

2. Visit the Tynecastle Arms

Situated right by Tynecastle Park, the Tynecastle Arms is always packed on matchday and has a buzzing atmosphere. Photo: Google Streetview

Away from home, Hearts fans have coined the Easter Road South Stand as ‘the dancefloor’ in honour of celebrating famous victories over their Edinburgh rivals.

3. Celebrated on ‘the dancefloor’

Away from home, Hearts fans have coined the Easter Road South Stand as ‘the dancefloor’ in honour of celebrating famous victories over their Edinburgh rivals. Photo: SNS Group

If a Hearts fan ever needs something to wind up a Hibs supporters, a reminder of the 2012 Scottish Cup final scoreline is a go-to.

4. Flashed a 5-1 gesture

If a Hearts fan ever needs something to wind up a Hibs supporters, a reminder of the 2012 Scottish Cup final scoreline is a go-to. Photo: SNS Group

