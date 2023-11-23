News you can trust since 1873
You're not really a Hearts fan if you haven't done some of these 10 things

From Derby day traditions to Gorgie pubs, ten Hearts rituals

By Susanna Sealy, Toby Bryant
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT

The start of another quarter in the Scottish Premiership is fast approaching with Hearts set to welcome former player and manager Craig Levein to Tynecastle on Saturday when the Jambos play St Johnstone. Hearts ended the first round of fixtures in fourth place, heading into the international break off the back of a vital win and the Jambo faithful will now be hotly anticipating the return of captain Lawrence Shankland who was an unexpected late addition to the Scotland squad that faced Georgia and Norway.

With Zander Clark in goal, Shankland triumphed at the other end, scoring a vital equaliser for Steve Clarke in Tbilisi and Steven Naismith hopes this run of form will continue. Hearts fans will prepare to return to the 20,000-seater home of maroon and white, a stadium renowned for its atmosphere, as they welcome back their international heroes.

Ahead of the upcoming clash against the Saints, Edinburgh Evening News looks through ten of the best traditions Hearts fans will have taken part in over the years...

The walk to Easter Road on derby day includes the famously busy stroll over the so-called The Bridge of Doom.

1. The Bridge of Doom

The walk to Easter Road on derby day includes the famously busy stroll over the so-called The Bridge of Doom. Photo: SNS Group

Situated right by Tynecastle Park, the Tynecastle Arms is always packed on matchday and has a buzzing atmosphere.

2. Visit the Tynecastle Arms

Situated right by Tynecastle Park, the Tynecastle Arms is always packed on matchday and has a buzzing atmosphere. Photo: Google Streetview

Away from home, Hearts fans have coined the Easter Road South Stand as ‘the dancefloor’ in honour of celebrating famous victories over their Edinburgh rivals.

3. Celebrated on ‘the dancefloor’

Away from home, Hearts fans have coined the Easter Road South Stand as ‘the dancefloor’ in honour of celebrating famous victories over their Edinburgh rivals. Photo: SNS Group

If a Hearts fan ever needs something to wind up a Hibs supporters, a reminder of the 2012 Scottish Cup final scoreline is a go-to.

4. Flashed a 5-1 gesture

If a Hearts fan ever needs something to wind up a Hibs supporters, a reminder of the 2012 Scottish Cup final scoreline is a go-to. Photo: SNS Group

