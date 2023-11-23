You're not really a Hearts fan if you haven't done some of these 10 things
From Derby day traditions to Gorgie pubs, ten Hearts rituals
The start of another quarter in the Scottish Premiership is fast approaching with Hearts set to welcome former player and manager Craig Levein to Tynecastle on Saturday when the Jambos play St Johnstone. Hearts ended the first round of fixtures in fourth place, heading into the international break off the back of a vital win and the Jambo faithful will now be hotly anticipating the return of captain Lawrence Shankland who was an unexpected late addition to the Scotland squad that faced Georgia and Norway.
With Zander Clark in goal, Shankland triumphed at the other end, scoring a vital equaliser for Steve Clarke in Tbilisi and Steven Naismith hopes this run of form will continue. Hearts fans will prepare to return to the 20,000-seater home of maroon and white, a stadium renowned for its atmosphere, as they welcome back their international heroes.
Ahead of the upcoming clash against the Saints, Edinburgh Evening News looks through ten of the best traditions Hearts fans will have taken part in over the years...