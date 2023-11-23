You're not really a Hearts fan if you haven't done some of these 10 things

The start of another quarter in the Scottish Premiership is fast approaching with Hearts set to welcome former player and manager Craig Levein to Tynecastle on Saturday when the Jambos play St Johnstone. Hearts ended the first round of fixtures in fourth place, heading into the international break off the back of a vital win and the Jambo faithful will now be hotly anticipating the return of captain Lawrence Shankland who was an unexpected late addition to the Scotland squad that faced Georgia and Norway.