Hibs manager Nick Montgomery during the 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.

Hibs and Hearts are both looking forward to some Scottish Cup action this weekend as the quarter-finals get underway. Nick Montgomery's side host Rangers on Sunday while Monday evening provides a trip to Greenock Morton for the Tynecastle side.

Both will harbour hope of progressing into the final-four, joining Aberdeen and one of Celtic or Livingston. In the meantime, The Edinburgh Evening News has rounded up some of the latest stories.

Welcome Hibs boost

Hibs manager Montgomery is hopeful that the £6million cash injection from Bill Foley could help them secure permanent deals for Myziane Maolida and Emiliano Marcondes. American businessman Foley secured a 25% stake in the club and has provided a massive financial boost with the summer window ahead.

“Can we keep those guys here? If they like it and enjoy it. Emi is out of contract at the end of the season so there will be an opportunity. Myziane undoubtedly has huge talent and we’ve seen the level of transfer fees people have paid for him in the past. Like many players, they sometimes lose their way. They go to the wrong environment, lose confidence and find themselves falling out of love with football.

“But to bring players like them in on loan was a great bit of business for the club. I wouldn’t say the investment makes it possible – but it makes it more achievable in different ways. You can be creative bringing players in, whether it’s on loan or it’s permanent. Having that network gives us a bit more room to manoeuvre, bring players in on pre-contracts for next season and continue to build the squad.”

Warnock's Aberdeen prediction

Outgoing Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock believes his now former side have the capability to challenge Celtic and Rangers for silverware in the future. Warnock left his role as interim Aberdeen manager on Saturday, following the Scottish Cup victory over Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen are thought to be in advanced talks with a permanent option to come into the dugout at Pittodrie, with Warnock in charge for just eight matches. But the experienced manager had seemingly seen enough to offer a warning to the two Glasgow giants.