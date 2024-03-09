Scottish Cup draw: TV channel, time, Hearts and Hibs news, how to watch & more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs and Hearts are in Scottish Cup action this weekend - with both clubs eager to progress to the next round.

The 151-year-old competition remains the only plausible chance for Edinburgh clubs to win a trophy given Rangers’ and Celtic’s league dominance. Hearts face a trip to Championship outfit Greenock Morton aiming to avoid a cup upset.

Steven Naismith’s side go into the clash full of confidence having put Celtic to the sword last weekend. As for Hibs, they host Rangers knowing a victory would be a huge stride towards winning their first trophy since 2016.

A lot must happen before either set of supporters can think about the semi-final draw. Despite that, Edinburgh News has profiled all you need to know should Hibs or Hearts progress.

When is the Scottish Cup semi-final draw?

The Scottish Cup semi-final draw will be made on Monday, March 11, 2024 and will be conducted following the conclusion of the Morton v Hearts tie.

Is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw on TV?

The Scottish Cup semi-final draw will be broadcast during BBC Scotland's coverage of Morton v Hearts on Sunday evening. Coverage begins at 7.30pm, with the draw scheduled to take place once the match is finished.

Scottish Cup semi-final draw live stream

Those wishing to watch the draw live on a smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer.

When are the Scottish Cup semi-final matches?