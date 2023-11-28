Hibs "delighted" with in-form winger after another goal against Spartans

Abbie Ferguson is challenged by Caley Gibb. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The 19-year-old has been brilliant since she signed from Celtic in the summer. Controlling the right flank or being played down the middle, Ferguson is seemingly improving game after game. So far, this campaign she has found the back of the net six times and has already racked up two assists. Her latest goal contribution came against Spartans on the weekend where she netted Hibs’ third with a sensational bit of play.

“She is a real character in our team and she is feeling confident just now,” Scott told the Edinburgh Evening News. “She is doing all of the things we are asking her to do, behind the scenes, in training and with her gym work. She is getting lots of recognition and is performing really well so I’m delighted for her again today.”

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis Notley would later add a fourth on Sunday as Hibs came out 4-1 winners at Ainslie Park versus Spartans. It was a credible performance from Scott’s team against a side that usually gives them trouble. With Hibs now overcoming another hurdle, the manager believes it’s another box ticked this season.

“I wasn’t here last year, but they are another team we didn’t beat in the league,” he explained. “First game we played at Meadowbank, we were lucky to get a draw there and on reflection, I’m not sure if we deserved it. We had a lot of the ball on that day, but we didn’t do enough with it. The team now is doing more off the ball and creating lots more opportunities. To get another win that we didn’t get last year is another box tick for us and good work by the players.”

Hibs’ recent victory means that they have now won nine of their last 11 games. As a result, they sit fifth in the SWPL1, three points clear of Edinburgh rivals Hearts. With only two games left until the Christmas break, Scott is hopeful his team can continue their run of form until the end of the year