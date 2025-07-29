Midtjylland have hit a rich vein of form just in time for the Europa League second leg tie at Easter Road.

It’s a frightening sight for Hibs supporters as the Danish side put on a six-goal show of force in preparation for their Europa League second qualifying round second leg against Hibernian on Thursday.

Midtjylland faced Sønderjyske and showed no signs of letting up before their big European away day as they smashed six past their Superliga opponents. The player to watch at Easter Road this week will be hat-trick hero Franculino Dju after he scored two first-half goals and wrapped up a three-goal haul in the 75th minute from the penalty spot.

Hibs fans paying a close eye to their opponents may have started thinking about who they will be facing in the next round of the competition after Midtjylland fell behind in the first 10 minutes of the game but they ruthlessly fought back to embarrass the away side. In hindsight, this formidable attacking display could make David Gray’s side’s display in the first leg look even better after only conceding the one goal and bringing a 1-1 draw home, which leaves the tie evenly poised for The Cabbage to put on a big performance in front of the Hibees.

Jamie McGrath’s opener was cancelled out in the second half, but Hibs saw out their opponents' dominance in possession and only conceded once from the home side’s 23 attempts.

What the Hibs boss said after the first leg

After the draw away in Denmark, Hibs boss David Gray reflected on what his side are striving to achieve: “I think the league doesn't lie where we finished last season and this is the reward for that,” he said.

“Domestically, we competed extremely well last season. We've done well against Rangers and Celtic, which are elite teams and then can you go and mix it in Europe? And I include the staff within that as well. So it's where the club wants to be.

“That's very ambitious. The club wants to do that. The fan base, everything, is all geared up for this club to be successful and you need to enjoy these moments. But also you need to make sure you don't pass up the opportunity. So it's all to play for. That's all you can ask for.”