Former Hibs striker and potential Euro 2024 wildcard option Kevin Nisbet was a surprise omission from the Millwall squad on the final day of the season due to a ‘disciplinary issue.’

Nisbet, who scored 31 goals in 78 league appearances at Easter Road between 2020 and 2023, has been missing from Steve Clarke’s recent Scotland squads through injury and has not won a cap for his country since June 2023.

The forward has struggled with injuries since joining Millwall and has so far scored five times in 27 league appearances. The 27-year-old had only recently returned from a serious hamstring injury and his 22 minutes against Plymouth last weekend marked his return to competitive action for the first time since January.

Nisbet was hoping to make a late impression on the last game of the season against Swansea, but was left at home by manager Neil Harris - who stressed that standards must be met at the New Den.

Harris was quick to put to bed any speculation over Nisbet’s future, adding that he still had a future at the club, but insisted that action had to be taken. Nisbet was dropped alongside striker Michael Obafemi and while the reason for the omission was not disclosed, manager Harris did shed some light on the situation.

He said: “All I’m going to say is I’m building a culture and an environment at the football club. The standards are set by Neil Harris and Millwall Football Club. These are standards that I expect players to adhere to.

“Players will only be involved at my football club, when I’m in charge, if they hit those standards. It’s all about culture and environment.

“Michael has done brilliantly for us on loan and we’re really thankful for his efforts. He didn’t feature for us off the bench the other day he wasn’t going to feature today. I’d rather play our own players who have trained impeccably.

“And secondly, with Kevin, it’s a disciplinary matter about culture and standards. There’s no bigger problem moving forward. Kevin is a huge part of our football club moving forward. But it wasn’t right to involve him today so I went with the group that I did.”

Ipswich Town make late move for key Rangers man

Ipswich Town are hoping to sign Rangers midfielder John Lundstram as they prepare to bolster their squad after winning promotion to the Premier League.

The back-to-back promotion winners are set to rival Turkish side Trabzonspor in their pursuit of the English midfielder, whose chance of staying at Rangers are fading, according to reports from the Scottish Sun.