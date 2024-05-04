Hibs help police ID fan accused of racially abusing Hearts-bound County star
Hibs and Police Scotland moved quickly to identify and detain a travelling fan accused of racially abusing Hearts-bound Ross County playmaker Yan Dhanda at this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership match in Dingwall. The Easter Road club confirmed the latest development in the incident in a statement tonight.
In it, the club revealed: “Hibernian FC are aware of an incident that took place in the first half of our cinch Premiership clash with Ross County on Saturday 4 May, 2024. During the first half, Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda reported an alleged racist comment directed from the away end at the Global Energy Stadium. Dhanda reported the comment to match referee, Don Robertson, who then alerted the fourth official.
“Both Ross County, Hibernian FC, and Police Scotland have worked closely together to identify the individual, who has now been detained.
“The club condemns any form of racist or discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter. It is completely unacceptable and has no place in the game or wider society. The club will take the strongest possible action against anyone identified in making discriminatory and hateful comments.”
County also issued a statement on the incident involving a player who has signed a pre-contract agreement ahead of a summer move to Tynecastle, the Staggies saying: “In the 30th minute of today’s match, Yan Dhanda was subject to alleged racial abuse from a Hibernian fan. Ross County FC and Hibernian have worked with Police Scotland to identify the male suspect, who has now been detained. There is no place for this in our game or society as a whole. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”