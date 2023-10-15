Hibs star explains summer move as Hearts star makes ‘special’ return

The latest news from Hearts and Hibs as the Edinburgh rivals prepare to return to Premiership action next weekend.

Hibs striker Dylan Vente has admitted he had ‘the right feeling’ about his summer move to Easter Road.

The Dutch star ended a goal-laden spell with Eredivise side Roda JC to try his luck in the Premiership and he has shown some promising signs during his first two months with the club.

The former Netherlands Under-20 international grabbed his first goal for Hibs in a Europa Conference League qualifier against FC Luzern and has gone on to find the net five times in 12 appearances in all competitions.

Vente revealed he was not expecting to leave his former club during the summer and explained the main reason behind his decision to join Hibs.

He told The Scotsman: “It was time to go (from Roda].

“I told the club. I’d played there for two years and scored 20-plus goals in each season. I had one more year on my contract. I was not thinking about what my next destination is because football is so strange.

“You never know what the next move is, one day you are one country and the next day you are in other. For me the most important thing is the feeling for the club – and Hibs had the right feeling for me.”

Hearts star reflects on ‘pretty special’ moment

Craig Gordon finally ended his injury nightmare when he returned to Tynecastle to feature for Hearts in a behind closed doors friendly against Spartans.

Zander Clark will soon have Craig Gordon fighting with him for the Hearts goalkeeping position. Pic: SNS

The veteran keeper suffered a horrendous double leg break against Dundee United in December last year but took another big step forwards in his attempts to return to competitive action last week.

After coming through the friendly, Gordon will hope to compete with Zander Clark to claim a starting place in Steven Naismith’s lineup - but for now he is just happy to be back on the pitch he knows so well.

He told HeartsTV: “It’s nine and a half months now since that day I broke my leg, yeah it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s been difficult at different periods of rehab but it’s great to get back out there, especially the first game back here at Tynecastle. I know there’s no fans there but to get back out on that pitch is pretty special, always.